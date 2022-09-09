Read full article on original website
Related
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Abington girls soccer mounts big comeback against Middleboro
You know the old saying: the most dangerous lead in soccer is a three-goal lead. Okay, maybe that's being hyperbolic, but no lead is safe against the Abington High girls soccer team. The Green Wave rallied from a 4-1 halftime deficit to salvage a 5-5 draw against Middleboro on Monday. Ella Williamson scored a crucial...
Football: Arlington routs Suffern on Monday after referee-related postponement
They were, of course, ready for some football ― perhaps even more so after having to wait a few additional days for it. But the seats were full at Arlington High School, packed with students who chose to spend their evening watching Monday night football. Well, a version that ESPN didn't have broadcasting rights to. ...
Comments / 0