NWA Wrestler Featured On Cobra Kai, John Morrison To Debut ‘Unusual’ Gimmick, More
NWA wrestler Luke Hawx is featured on the fifth season of the Netflix series Cobra Kai. Hawx took to Facebook to comment on the opportunity, writing:. “My 1st ever movie I had the opportunity to be in was filmed with Martin Kove. It was “The Dead Sleep Easy” and we shot in Guadalajara,Mexico. It was directed by Lee Demarbre and starred Vampiro. That was 2006. Fast forward 2022, I would have never thought I would have chance to work with Martin again. This world is wild.”
Westside Gunn Is ‘Still High’ After Performing Daniel Garcia’s Theme Song On Dynamite
Rapper Westside Gunn recently spoke with Pitchfork to comment on performing Daniel Garcia’s theme song on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Both Westside Gunn and Garcia are from the city of Buffalo, NY, the location of last week’s Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from...
Swerve Strickland’s Interview With Kenny Omega Postponed Due To ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to announce that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason being given for the postponement is due to ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Swerve wrote,. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been...
Alexa Bliss Misses Her Dark Gimmick, A New Rhea Ripley Theme Coming Soon?, More
On September 6, the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI was renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The venue has hosted numerous WWE TV tapings and pay-per-view events over the years. WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden on December 26th for its annual house show. The lead singer of...
Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker’s Character, The Rock’s Hollywood Potential
Sitting down with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin discussed Mark Calaway’s success with The Undertaker character, and whether or not another performer could have made it work. The Texas Rattlesnake also spoke about seeing potential Hollywood stardom in a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson....
