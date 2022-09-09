Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
ewrestlingnews.com
Swerve Strickland’s Interview With Kenny Omega Postponed Due To ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to announce that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason being given for the postponement is due to ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Swerve wrote,. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show
While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
ewrestlingnews.com
Westside Gunn Is ‘Still High’ After Performing Daniel Garcia’s Theme Song On Dynamite
Rapper Westside Gunn recently spoke with Pitchfork to comment on performing Daniel Garcia’s theme song on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Both Westside Gunn and Garcia are from the city of Buffalo, NY, the location of last week’s Dynamite. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Steve Austin Talks The Undertaker’s Character, The Rock’s Hollywood Potential
Sitting down with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin discussed Mark Calaway’s success with The Undertaker character, and whether or not another performer could have made it work. The Texas Rattlesnake also spoke about seeing potential Hollywood stardom in a young Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson....
ewrestlingnews.com
Alexa Bliss Misses Her Dark Gimmick, A New Rhea Ripley Theme Coming Soon?, More
On September 6, the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI was renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The venue has hosted numerous WWE TV tapings and pay-per-view events over the years. WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden on December 26th for its annual house show. The lead singer of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks On Bringing Wrestling Moves To The Mandalorian
Fans of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian might not have recognized the performer portraying Koska Reeves during the show’s second season, but wrestling fans know The Boss when they see her. While appearing on the Ahch-To Radio podcast, Sasha Banks talked about how she was able to incorporate some...
