Live Updates: King Charles III returns to London amid outpouring of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II

Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...

