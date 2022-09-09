Live Updates: King Charles III returns to London amid outpouring of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II

Read full article on original website
Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral
Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin left Buckingham Palace at exactly 2:22 p.m. Here's why.
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time on Wednesday as her coffin was escorted through Central London to lie in state at Westminster Hall. The queen's coffin left the palace precisely at 2:22 p.m. local time – and for a very specific reason. Biographer, historian and...
Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana
Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state until her funeral Monday. A grand procession took place Wednesday morning with the queen's coffin leaving Buckingham Palace by horse-drawn carriage. Charlie D'Agata shares the details.
Mourners say goodbye as Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster
Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London, and some mourners have camped out since Monday — as long lines stretch miles to say goodbye.
Americans travel from far and wide to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Many American admirers of the royal family are traveling from far and wide to get their opportunity to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II. CBS New York's Ali Bauman is in London with more.
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in London ahead of state funeral
Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state for four days at Westminster Hall leading up to her state funeral on Monday. CBS News' Lana Zak joined John Dickerson from outside Buckingham Palace with the latest.
Queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state stretches over 4 miles
The line to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II stretches for miles in London. But time and distance are of no matter for Her Majesty's most loyal supporters – some say they'll wait "as long as it takes" to pay their final respects.
This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic. With the...
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed
London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
As William and Kate take on new roles as Prince and Princess of Wales, could their star power be a problem?
London — When Queen Elizabeth II died last week, her son Charles, 73, immediately got the job he's been waiting for his whole life, though recent displays of regal irritation, including over a leaky pen, have led some wonder whether he possesses the grace his mother brought to the regal role.
King Charles III returns to London ahead of queen's coffin
King Charles III returned to London on Tuesday after visiting Northern Ireland as mourners lined up awaiting the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at Buckingham Palace. CBS News' Lana Zak discussed the day's events in London.
A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
Thousands line up to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Many thousands of mourners have lined up to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall in London. CBS News royal contributor Julian Payne joins CBS News to discuss the latest.
CBS Evening News, September 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth honored with grand procession through London; D.C. residents recall Queen Elizabeth's visits.
A giant fireball was seen shooting across the U.K. sky – but it likely wasn't a meteor. Here's what meteorologists think.
Hundreds of people across the United Kingdom had front-row seats to an exciting mystery that literally went right over their heads on Wednesday night. A massive fireball with origins not yet known shot right across the sky, puzzling hundreds of people across Scotland, Ireland and England. The fast-moving fireball was...
