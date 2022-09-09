ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Live Updates: King Charles III returns to London amid outpouring of grief and thanks for Queen Elizabeth II

By Tucker Reals, Haley Ott
CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William tells mourners walking behind Queen’s coffin ‘brought back memories’ of Diana’s funeral

Prince William has said taking part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday was “challenging” because it “brought back a few memories”.As a teenager, William walked behind his mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.On Thursday, the future king, who is now the Prince of Wales, opened up to people who had come to Sandringham Estate to pay tribute to his grandmother.Reflecting on Wednesday’s procession, he said: “It’s one of these moments where you kind of think to yourself, I’ve prepared myself for this but I’m not that prepared.“It’s this weird kind of thing … because we knew she was...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Princes William and Harry stood side by side in the queen's funeral procession — like they did for their mother, Princess Diana

Despite reports of a rift between Princes William and Harry, the brothers united in their grief on Wednesday, walking side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral. During a procession for Prince Philip's funeral last year, the brothers notably did not stand next to each other.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#London Mayor#London Assembly#Uk#Buckingham Palace
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (September 18)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET. (Download it here.) Host: Jane Pauley. COVER STORY: Gimme shelter – Rebirth of a Cold War relic. With the...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: New details confirmed

London — Buckingham Palace shared more details on Thursday about the plans for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, which will start at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. Eastern) on Monday, September 19. The service will take place at Westminster Abbey, in the heart of London. The ancient abbey...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
France
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
CBS News

A look at the new Prince and Princess of Wales

William and Kate got a new promotion as Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. No one has held the title Princess of Wales since Diana. Holly Williams asks royal historian Hugo Vickers how William and Kate will perform the role.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

CBS News

540K+
Followers
65K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy