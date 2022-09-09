Peeping Tom and convicted sex offender arrested after peering into people's homes

A convicted sex offender has been arrested after authorities received over two dozen tips from the public identifying him as a man who was peering into people’s homes.

The alleged peeping Tom -- identified as 36-year-old Kevin Michael Ayers of Hamilton, Ohio -- was caught looking into the windows of people’s homes in Liberty Township, a suburb of Cincinnati located approximately 28 miles north of the city.

“Detectives received over 25 tips from the public identifying Mr. Ayers, along with information from other law enforcement agencies that are familiar with him due to similar incidents, read a statement from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office that was posted on social media.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones posted a tweet on Sept. 6 of surveillance footage of the alleged prowler peering into somebody’s home on Aug. 22 at approximately 1:23 a.m.

Jones also reported that the suspect was filmed doing the same thing again on Sept. 5 at 10:50 p.m. Jones did not say whether the suspect was caught on the same camera in each of these instances.

But on Sept. 8, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced that the suspect was arrested and charged on one count of criminal trespass, which is a misdemeanor in the fourth degree in the state of Ohio.

Ayers is a registered sex offender who has previous convictions for voyeurism, authorities say.

“Thanks to the help of the public, we were able to identify the suspect quickly. This could have escalated into something much more severe”, said Sheriff Richard K. Jones following Ayers’ arrest.