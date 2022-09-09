Armed man shot, killed by Zion police officer while trying to break into home ID'd by coroner

A Zion police officer shot and killed a man who Lake County officials said had a gun and was trying to break into a home Thursday evening.

The mother of the man killed told police she had an order of protection against him, and he was trying to break into her home.

Officials said they got a call saying the 47-year-old male relative, who the coroner's office has since identified as George Franklin, was trying to break into the home in the 2800-block of Ezra Avenue. Zion police responded to the call within minutes, officials said.

When police got there, they said he was in the backyard attempting to get into the house. Police said George had a gun and refused to drop it and started shooting at police.

"The man produced a firearm out of his clothing, turned toward the officers with the firearm, and shot rounds," said Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. "The police officers retreated. The man ran approximately one block to the west with a firearm. A third police officer that arrived on the scene encountered the man. That third police officer did shoot the man."

George's mother, Josephine Franklin, said she told police she was concerned for her well-being.

"I need to know the truth," Josephine said. "I don't want to know anything but the truth. I will not rest until I find the truth."

George was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he died. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that he died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office said.

None of the officers were shot in the incident, but the officer who fired the fatal shot was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police said there was an order of protection against the George, but he had not yet been served with the order.

An investigation by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is ongoing.