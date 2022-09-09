Piscataway, N.J. – The LSU soccer team (5-1-2) was handed its first defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon as the No. 6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-0-0) came out on top in a 3-2 contest at Yurcak Field. LSU took an early lead in the 5th minute as forward...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO