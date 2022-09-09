ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

LSUSports.net

Soccer Drops Road Match at No. 6 Rutgers, 3-2

Piscataway, N.J. – The LSU soccer team (5-1-2) was handed its first defeat of the season on Sunday afternoon as the No. 6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-0-0) came out on top in a 3-2 contest at Yurcak Field. LSU took an early lead in the 5th minute as forward...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LSUSports.net

Soccer Concludes Jersey Road Trip At No. 6 Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — LSU soccer (5-0-2) concludes their East Coast road trip against No. 6 Rutgers (7-0-0) on Sunday, September 11 at 11 a.m. CT at Yurcak Field. The match will be available through a subscription purchase on the Big Ten Plus Network. Live stats for the match are available on lsusports.net.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
LSUSports.net

September 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the September 2022 CCACSA’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Men's Golf Looks To Defend Title At Jim Rivers Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The No. 18-ranked LSU men’s golf team looks to defend their championship beginning Sunday in the 2022 Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana. Last year, LSU posted a 23 under par total for 54 holes of 841 to beat second-round...
BATON ROUGE, LA

