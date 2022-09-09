Read full article on original website
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were shocked...
Several Injured After Shootout During Attempted Burglary at San Leandro Marijuana Grow: Police
Several people are injured for at least three people were shot and two were critically injured early Sunday morning during a shootout between would-be-thieves and a marijuana grower at a San Leandro warehouse, officials said. San Leandro police said at about 4:20 a.m., they responded to a call regarding a...
AR-15 Long Gun Used in Strong-Arm Robbery Near UC Berkeley Campus
An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 a.m. via Twitter and the university’s “Warn Me” alert system.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Men With Wine Bottle, Robbing One in Palo Alto
Palo Alto police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after she allegedly attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third. Police received a call at 2:55 p.m. about a disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road. Ariana Michelle Goree, 31, of East Palo Alto, was allegedly following the caller and attacking him with liquor bottles. Responding officers detained Goree near San Francisquito Creek a short time later, police said Sunday, in a statement.
State Officials Approve $41.5M for Monkeypox Testing, Treatment, Outreach
State officials approved more than $41 million this week for monkeypox testing and treatment after state legislators representing San Francisco urged for its inclusion in the state budget. Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, first called for dedicated state funding for the MPX outbreak in July, when the virus was first...
