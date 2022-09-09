Read full article on original website
L.A.'s Central Avenue was a Black jazz mecca. Jefferson High and Muse/ique aim to rekindle the flame
At a performance for Jefferson High School students, an ensemble of musicians recalled an era when the neighborhood was a mecca for jazz greats.
Fire destroys 'a humble giant' of L.A. churches
L.A. Fire Department arson investigators are combing through the remains of Victory Baptist Church after a nearly two-hour firefight in South Los Angeles.
Heat waves are getting worse. When will L.A. get around to offering bus riders more shade?
Thousands of Metro bus stops have no shelter or even a seat. But a proposal to bring new shelters to Los Angeles with digital ads is raising doubts.
A Ventura hiker left to find help for his heat-stricken girlfriend. He was found dead four days later
Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura, was found dead on Thursday by authorities after a four-day search in the Santa Ynez Mountains north of Santa Barbara.
LAPD officers fatally shoot man reportedly armed with gun in Westlake
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man who was reportedly armed with a gun in Westlake early Sunday morning.
Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes
Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
