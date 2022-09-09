ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Three Injured After Helicopter Assigned to Fairview Fire Crashes

Three people were injured after a helicopter assigned to the Fairview fire crashed while landing at the Banning Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon. The crash was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. where one pilot and two fire personnel suffered moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire Riverside. All three were extricated from...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

