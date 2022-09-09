What’s the daily routine like for older people in residential aged care facilities? To find out, we spent 312 hours observing 39 residents at six Australian aged care facilities to find out how and where they spend their time across the day. We wanted to know how socially engaged residents actually were and how this could affect their wellbeing. Our study, published in the journal PLOS One, highlights some long-standing issues in aged care but also provides promise. Residents were largely active, both in terms of communicating with other people in the centre and in terms of doing activities. But...

