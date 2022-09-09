Read full article on original website
McKnight's
CMS studying staff in SNFs
Federal contractors are heading into 75 nursing homes this fall to gather data needed to establish a first-ever federal minimum staffing mandate. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services contractor Abt Associates will stage visits at select facilities through October. The White House plans to have staffing minimums in place by March 2023.
Nature.com
The impact of expanded telehealth availability on primary care utilization
The expanded availability of telehealth due to the COVID-19 pandemic presents a concern that telehealth may result in an unnecessary increase in utilization. We analyzed 4,114,651 primary care encounters (939,134 unique patients) from three healthcare systems between 2019 and 2021 and found little change in utilization as telehealth became widely available. Results suggest telehealth availability is not resulting in additional primary care visits and federal policies should support telehealth use.
MedCity News
Digital health transformation requires holistic not episodic care
Whole-person care is what healthcare needs to make a transformational shift. With digital health, we could see this finally happen. Correctly implemented, digital health could mobilize qualified care providers to facilitate easier access to healthcare services in a holistic and timely fashion. The vision behind it is to combine technologies across the patient care journey to deliver holistic care and insights. This will facilitate the collection and understanding of data from diagnostics to lifestyle and disease management, moving away from the current episodic model.
khn.org
Patient Satisfaction Surveys Earn a Zero on Tracking Whether Hospitals Deliver Culturally Competent Care
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
Amazon shutting down its virtual health care service
Amazon is shutting down its virtual and in-home health care service Amazon Care by the end of the year, citing issues with the program’s ability to connect with larger companies and more customers. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services senior vice president, sent an email to Amazon Care employees on...
McKnight's
Nursing homes fire back after CMS warning about ‘exploitative’ debt-collection practices
A warning letter sent late last week by federal regulators about nursing home debt collection practices was overblown and obscured another significant problem, operations experts said over the weekend. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, prodded by letter co-signer Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, reminded providers that they cannot require...
$4.5M Joint Effort to Improve Black HIV Care in Three Southern Cities
For several years now, national HIV rates have been highest in the South, notably among Black Americans. The region also lags in access to HIV prevention, care and treatment—a situation that has only worsened since the arrival of COVID-19. But a new $4.5 million collaboration funded by drugmaker Gilead Sciences aims to improve HIV health inequities in the South.
MedCity News
3 care categories that matter in connected health care
By now, you’ve likely heard about the Internet of Things (or IoT), a technical term for any network of sensors and small computing devices that exchange and share information to improve the operations of real-world systems. Global shipping companies attach smart IoT tags to monitor and transmit the state...
MedicalXpress
AI predicts demand for hospital beds for patients coming through emergency department
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL alongside staff at UCLH is being used to predict how many patients coming through the emergency department will need to be admitted into the hospital, helping planners manage demand on beds. The tool, described in a new paper in npj Digital...
KevinMD.com
Human touch and scientific veracity are missing in health care technology
Working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic has immersed physicians in technology, perhaps accelerating its integration with medical practice – but not necessarily its acceptance or authenticity. I tend to doubt the veracity of much of what I read in electronic health care records. I also question reports based on...
How Much Money Do Pharmacists Make?
If your doctor has ever prescribed you medication, then you've likely encountered a pharmacist at your grocery store, drug store, or healthcare facility, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to The Balance Careers, these employees are responsible for providing patients with dosage instructions and potential side effect information....
McKnight's
CDC: LTC residents account for many omicron hospitalizations among the vaccinated
COVID vaccination is highly protective against severe omicron-related disease, according to the latest study of hospitalizations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But long-term care facility residents continue to face greater risks than the general population, even when they’ve had the shots, its investigators have found. The...
pharmaceutical-journal.com
Pharmacy IV anti-cancer therapy services approaching ‘crisis point’, survey finds
More than 90% of pharmacy intravenous (IV) systemic anti-cancer therapy (SACT) services across the UK have had to delay patient treatment because the necessary drug was not available at the scheduled administration time, a national evaluation has found. Of these, more than a quarter (27%) said the shortages happened weekly,...
McKnight's
September 2022
KevinMD.com
Turning obstacles into opportunities with diversified health care perspectives
I have experienced a wide spectrum of the health care ecosystem since childhood giving me a deeper insight into its future need. I suffered for 23 years with a wrong diagnosis and frequent long-distance hospital visits before my heart operation. For 14 years, I shifted through multiple doctors and hospitalizations for my father’s mismanaged diabetic complications, including a foot ulcer with cellulitis. My academic mentor said, “Your father himself is a Harrison’s medicine book,” due to his classical textbook complications.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Walmart teams with UnitedHealth Group, Optum on patient experience
Walmart and UnitedHealth Group, along with UHG subsidiary Optum, are beginning a 10-year collaboration the companies describe as "wide-ranging," and intend to leverage their combined expertise to improve health outcomes and the patient experience. The collaboration will start in 2023 with 15 Walmart Health locations in Florida and Georgia, and...
The Modern Scheme of Clinic Operations Is A Must-Have Yet Resource-Intensive
The Modern Medical Practice Mandates Robust Digital Logistic Infrastructure And An Efficient Workflow System Of Operations. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!
beckerspayer.com
AMA president: ACA preventive care requirements must be maintained
The American Medical Association says eliminating no-cost preventive care is "unwise and unthinkable." The statement comes after a federal judge in Texas dealt a significant blow to the provision of the ACA that requires payers to cover preventive care at no cost to patients. AMA President Jack Resneck Jr., MD, laid out the association's position in a blog post published Sept. 8.
