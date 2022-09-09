ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FUJP_0hoMC6pv00

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Thursday would traditionally have been D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge.

But the announcement came late in the day – at around 6.30pm – meaning plans have been shifted a day to allow the complex arrangements to be put in place, meaning D+0 will be considered Friday.

– Friday September 9

The King and Queen to return to London – Charles and Camilla stayed at Balmoral overnight on Thursday, but return to London on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHG6U_0hoMC6pv00

– 1200: Church bells expected to ring across the country in commemoration of the Queen.

– 1200: Tributes to the Queen will be paid by MPs in the House of Commons , led by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle.

– 1300: Gun salutes – one round for every year of the Queen’s life – will be fired in London’s Hyde Park and at other stations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkSCf_0hoMC6pv00

– Court mourning – A period of royal mourning for members of the royal family and royal households will be observed until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which is to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

– National mourning – The Government will confirm the length of national mourning, which is likely to be around 12 days, from now up to the day after the Queen’s funeral. They will also announce that the funeral day will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

– 1800: The King will make a televised address to the nation, which he is due to pre-record. He will pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

– 1800: Service at St Paul’s Cathedral – The Prime Minister and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul’s in central London.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Here's what we know about Queen's Elizabeth's final hours

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday — concluding her 70-year reign. The Queen had faced health challenges during the later chunk of her life — having experienced brief hospitalization in October of last year, continuous episodic "mobility issues," and a case of the coronavirus in February.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
St Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Buckingham Palace#Central London#Uk#The House Of Commons#House
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
ANIMALS
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
People

Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral

Members of the royal family appeared for the first time since Queen Elizabeth's death to see flowers left in Queen Elizabeth's honor at the gates of Balmoral Castle following a private prayer service Members of Queen Elizabeth's family stepped out for the first time since her death to see the many tributes in her honor. On Saturday, the Queen's children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward viewed flowers and other tributes outside the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the monarch peacefully died at age 96...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
People

Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday. At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped...
U.K.
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy