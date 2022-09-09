This is the third installment of a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League, where owners, with an average age of 72, face decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by restrictions unique to a league where the average franchise valuation is $4.14 billion. In the early 1980s, as Chicago Bears founder George Halas was nearing the end of his life, he dramatically reshaped the ownership of one the National Football League’s oldest and most storied franchises. Through a series of interlocking family and individual trusts, Halas divided his 49.35% of the...

NFL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO