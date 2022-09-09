ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy took issue with. Currently,...

