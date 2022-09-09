Read full article on original website
Alaska park managers preparing for loss of some of the state’s most iconic attractions: glaciers
On the route to one of Alaska’s most-viewed glaciers, there is little doubt about the destination. Visitors drive on Exit Glacier Road to get to the Exit Glacier trailhead of the 1-mile Exit Glacier trail that takes them to the face of Exit Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park.
Kenai borough confirms existence of harassment complaint against governor candidate Pierce
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, one of four candidates for Alaska governor, was asked to resign as mayor after a secret investigation corroborated a harassment complaint against him and found the complainant’s report credible. Pierce announced on Aug. 26 that he would resign his mayoral position at the...
Tongue Unbroken podcast brings real talk about decolonization to mainstream media
X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell teaches Alaska Native languages at the University of Alaska Southeast. He started listening to podcasts years ago — long before he ever considered creating one of his own. “And then I started to think, ‘Well, where are the Indigenous voices?’” he said....
Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women
Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country. The official name change process has been almost a year...
Alaska governor vetoes bill to tax e-cigs and raise minimum age for tobacco
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum age to purchase and legally possess tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old. The bill also included a tax on electronic smoking products that contain nicotine, which is what Dunleavy took issue with. Currently,...
