Why did Scott Frost fail at Nebraska?
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss where it all went wrong for Scott Frost in his tenure at Nebraska.
Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday
Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
Daily Nebraskan
Husker volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick is DN Freshman Athlete of the Week
The first full week of September saw a repeat week of big performances from Nebraska freshmen. This week’s winner had another stellar showing as they helped their team remain undefeated. This week’s winner is volleyball middle blocker Bekka Allick. Nebraska volleyball completed its third week of regular season...
Husker fans react following firing of Scott Frost
Just a few games into the current football season, Husker fans learned of the decision to fire head coach Scott Frost Sunday. Many are left wondering where the team goes from here.
HuskerExtra.com
Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired
Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
247Sports
Christopherson: The problem with another dose of weird Saturday is how normal the weird has become
It seems at the edge of impossible to change the course now for those who are currently assembled. There's no joy in that. Sadness, really. Sadness for a proud fan base. Sadness for some coaches and players who I feel would literally give their big toes to be 3-0 right now. And I meant to use the word literally there. I'm at least sure Scott Frost would. He was thought the can't-miss hire by so many – Husker fans and all of us talking heads who talk and nod, nod and talk. And I still remember his first game as head coach, when he took his team through the tunnel and he had this bad-ass look on his face and so did the players behind him. These boys were going to tear some (things) up – in a good way.
Former Nebraska Star Tweets He’s Ready to Be Program’s Next Coach
The Cornhuskers are in need of a new program leader after firing Scott Frost on Sunday.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska isn't the only team examining its own reflection after losing to a Sun Belt foe
LINCOLN — They have resources, history and chutzpah. But on Saturday, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Nebraska lost to teams from the Sun Belt Conference, which has only sponsored football since 2001. NU, ND and A&M All entered the day as multi-touchdown favorites, and all three lost at home.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related
The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday
Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
HuskerExtra.com
Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts took the podium Sunday at Memorial Stadium to field questions about the firing of football coach Scott Frost. Why now? Last year, Nebraska and Frost negotiated a reduction in buyout from $15 million to $7.5 if Frost was fired after Oct. 1. However, Alberts said Sunday he "owed it to the players" to make a change. He added that there was no negotiation settlement and that Frost will be paid in full.
saturdaytradition.com
Ochaun Mathis: Nebraska has 'a losing culture going on' that must be addressed
Ochaun Mathis joined Nebraska in the offseason, and his season with the Huskers has not gone as planned so far. The team is off to a 1-2 start, but Mathis has been solid with 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL and a sack. Unfortunately, Mathis will suit up for a second head...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one - but it's still a good job
LINCOLN – The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers – and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Tom Osborne says Mickey Joseph will 'do anything he can to be successful'
Scott Frost played for him. Trev Alberts played for him. Mickey Joseph played for him. Tom Osborne's former players are in the news. On the day after Alberts fired Frost and replaced him with Mickey Joseph, I asked the legendary Nebraska coach to describe his emotions. “Naturally, it’s sad to...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Scott Frost firing just 1 piece in bad week for Big Ten West
Like this: Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 this season and Frost to 16-31 as Nebraska’s head coach. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph, himself a former Nebraska quarterback, will take the helm for the rest of this season. The...
thecomeback.com
Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges
The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Scott Frost vows to fight, after Blackshirts melt and students call for his firing
LINCOLN — By a thread it hung, late into the night, through interminable reviews and media timeouts and so many yards and points and momentum shifts that a stopped heart may as well have been on the menu. But Nebraska ultimately collapsed Saturday night with a 45-42 loss to...
saturdaytradition.com
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
News Channel Nebraska
NU says ticketing issue resolved before Husker football game, though some fans still affected
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska fans and athletic department administrators experienced an unexpected level of stress prior to the Huskers' home game against Georgia Southern. According the Husker athletic department, a nationwide outage prevented fans from being able to access their tickets in the Huskers app or online account portal. The...
