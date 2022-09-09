It seems at the edge of impossible to change the course now for those who are currently assembled. There's no joy in that. Sadness, really. Sadness for a proud fan base. Sadness for some coaches and players who I feel would literally give their big toes to be 3-0 right now. And I meant to use the word literally there. I'm at least sure Scott Frost would. He was thought the can't-miss hire by so many – Husker fans and all of us talking heads who talk and nod, nod and talk. And I still remember his first game as head coach, when he took his team through the tunnel and he had this bad-ass look on his face and so did the players behind him. These boys were going to tear some (things) up – in a good way.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO