Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
HuskerExtra.com

Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired

Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Christopherson: The problem with another dose of weird Saturday is how normal the weird has become

It seems at the edge of impossible to change the course now for those who are currently assembled. There's no joy in that. Sadness, really. Sadness for a proud fan base. Sadness for some coaches and players who I feel would literally give their big toes to be 3-0 right now. And I meant to use the word literally there. I'm at least sure Scott Frost would. He was thought the can't-miss hire by so many – Husker fans and all of us talking heads who talk and nod, nod and talk. And I still remember his first game as head coach, when he took his team through the tunnel and he had this bad-ass look on his face and so did the players behind him. These boys were going to tear some (things) up – in a good way.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related

The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts took the podium Sunday at Memorial Stadium to field questions about the firing of football coach Scott Frost. Why now? Last year, Nebraska and Frost negotiated a reduction in buyout from $15 million to $7.5 if Frost was fired after Oct. 1. However, Alberts said Sunday he "owed it to the players" to make a change. He added that there was no negotiation settlement and that Frost will be paid in full.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one - but it's still a good job

LINCOLN – The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers – and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

Surprising Nebraska head coaching frontrunner emerges

The Nebraska Cornhuskers officially fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday afternoon. While athletic director Trev Alberts announced the wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season, it looks like Nebraska has already keyed in on Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as the team’s next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE

