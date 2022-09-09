Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28Adrian HolmanPeotone, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17Adrian HolmanFrankfort, IL
hanovercentralathletics.com
Girls Place 6th at Rensselaer Invitational
The cross country teams traveled to Rensselaer on Saturday and competed in grade-level races. If the races were combined, the girls would have finished 6th out of 23 teams. Abby Campbell was the winner of the 6th grade race. Abby led from the beginning, and kept stretching the lead. Abby is now the fastest 6th grade female in HCMS history.
hanovercentralathletics.com
HCMS Boys Place 2nd at Rensselaer Invitational
The cross country teams traveled to Rensselaer on Saturday and competed in grade-level races. If the races were combined, boys would have finished 2nd behind West Lafayette. Kevin Otworowski was the winner of the 6th grade race. Kevin held a lead until about 200 meters to go, but was able to shift into another gear to pull out the victory in the last maybe forty or fifty meters. Kevin’s time was a personal best and places him 11th on the all-time 6th grade boys list.
valpo.life
VALPARAISO’S 43RD ANNUAL POPCORN FESTIVAL BRINGS COMMUNITY SPIRIT TO LIFE
Energetic and cheerful: those were the words of the day in Valparaiso during the 43rd Annual Popcorn Festival on Saturday, September 10. Way back in 1979, Valparaiso threw its first-ever Popcorn Festival to celebrate and appreciate the life of Orville Redenbacher, the king of popcorn. Today, 43 years later, Valparaiso is still celebrating bigger and better than ever before. Everyone was ecstatic and proud to be carrying on this community tradition.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
buildingindiana.com
Humane Indiana Receives PEDIGREE Foundation Grant
Humane Indiana is delighted to announce it has received a grant from PEDIGREE Foundation to support HI’s Surrender Prevention program, which provides emergency assistance that keeps pets and their parents together. Humane Indiana’s goal is to avoid shelter admission whenever possible through programs like the pet food pantry, clinic,...
thelansingjournal.com
Lansing history: The Lans Theater building
LANSING, Ill. (September 13, 2022) – It was in September 1945 that The Times first reported, “Plans and specifications have been completed for a $100,000 movie theater in Lansing. The land has been acquired and the project formed. Actual construction awaits only the availability of materials.”. Two years...
hanovercentralathletics.com
Hanover MS Baseball Sweeps Westville
Hanover MS baseball teams won both games of a doubleheader vs Westville.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bridge work coming to U.S. 41 in Highland this week
Bridge work will bring lane closures to U.S. 41 in Highland this week. Starting Tuesday, crews will be working on the bridge by the water tower over the railroad tracks. The east side of the bridge will be shut down for two days, followed by the west side. One lane will remain open in each direction during the work. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the work to wrap up by the end of the week, weather-permitting.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
xrock1039.com
Valparaiso Popcorn Fest 2022
In Valparaiso, the city’s long-running Popcorn Festival is tomorrow Saturday September 10th. It’s the 43rd year for the event, held on the first Saturday after Labor Day. Valparaiso Police are reminding motorists there will be road closures in and around downtown Valpo during and before the fest. Here’s more information about Popcorn Fest 2022:
rejournals.com
Horvath & Tremblay sells 32-unit multifamily property in Indiana
Andrew O’Connell and Anthony Spangler of Horvath & Tremblay have completed the sale of Woodside Terrace, a 32-unit multifamily property in Valparaiso, Indiana. Horvath & Tremblay exclusively represented the seller and procured the buyer to complete the transaction at a sale price of $3.36 million. Woodside Terrace is located...
abc57.com
One killed, three injured in La Porte county crash
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the intersection of US 421 and US 6 on Saturday at 4:04 p.m. to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office. Initial police investigations show that 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso...
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris. “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.” Thursday was the first […]
963xke.com
$19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot ticket sold in Munster
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Hoosier Lottery tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s estimated $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto® jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Ridgeway #5 located at 10 45th Street in Munster. The winning Hoosier Lotto...
fox32chicago.com
Police: Area secure after shooter barricaded in Midlothian home
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. - 3PM UPDATE: Police say the suspect is in custody. Midlothian police say the 153rd Place and Hamlin Avenue area is now secure following an incident with an armed suspect. Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired. Police say an individual was shooting and...
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
nwi.life
Officials to Break Ground on New McDonald’s
The City of Crown Point is excited to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for a new McDonald’s to be located on the southeast corner of Delaware Parkway and 109th Avenue. This new restaurant is the beginning of continued development in the Beacon Hill Business District, which is set to see a TownePlace Suites and a Texas Roadhouse built in the near future.
