CBS News

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Three young children have died after being found on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities said the children's mother, identified as a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody for questioning following two 911 calls that ultimately led them to the children around 4:30 a.m. eastern time.
CBS News

Nehemiah: Making the American Dream possible for first-time homeowners

"There was a time when this community was known as the murder capital of the state of New York," said The Reverend David Brawley, of St. Paul Community Baptist Church in East Brooklyn, N.Y. A lot of his parishioners now live in this neighborhood. Linger on that for a moment. Live there? People didn't even want to drive through the neighborhood. It was that unimaginably awful.
