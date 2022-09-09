Alligator Energy kicks off ground gravity survey at Blackbush, seeking to better understand structural controls of uranium mineralisation

Read full article on original website
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
Bellevue Gold taps RUC Mining for raisebore contract as development continues at record rates
Bellevue Gold taps RUC Mining for raisebore contract as development continues at record rates. Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has awarded a raisebore contract for vertical excavation at the namesake Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia to RUC Cementation Mining Contractors Pty Ltd. The contract involves expenditure of $15.8 million over...
investing.com
Australian Toll Road Operator Seeks $2 Bln Stake in Chicago Motorway
Investing.com-- Australian toll road operator Atlas Arteria (ASX: ALX ) said on Tuesday it has entered an agreement to take a majority stake in a Chicago-based toll road for an equity value of $2.01 billion. The firm said it entered a deal with the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of...
investing.com
Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation
© Reuters. Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation. Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. The company has included gold in its...
investing.com
Holy Cow Foods Inc (HOLY)
EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highs Both Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees. Market. Holy Cow Foods Inc. operates as a multi-division food manufacturer. It offers 50/50 crumble, a ground beef alternative;...
investing.com
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community
Ravencoin (RVN): Project Review, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community. Ravencoin (RVN) sits on top of the crypto performance chart, gaining 57% in the same week Bitcoin plunged to its 2022 low. The meteoric rise of RVN is fueled by the migration of miners from the Ethereum network into Ravencoin. The...
Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change. Past research into climate change scepticism has focused on sociodemographics. It has found people are more likely to express scepticism if they are older, male, highly value individualistic beliefs and don’t value the environment. These characteristics are generally entrenched. It means this information, while interesting, may be of little use when trying to increase public support for climate action. Our latest...
investing.com
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
investing.com
BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset
© Reuters. Bill.com Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-quality Software Asset to Own. A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which...
investing.com
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
investing.com
More Ways to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed as SHIB Burn Rate Shoots Up 888%
© Reuters. More Ways to Burn Shiba Inu (SHIB) Revealed as SHIB Burn Rate Shoots Up 888%. The temperature is rising for Shiba Inu (SHIB), as the top meme coin nearly multiplied its burning activity by 10 times. The stats have been reported by Shibburn, the official Shiba Inu (SHIB) burning portal. For the past 24 hours, SHIB burn rate skyrocketed by 888% with $68M of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens set ablaze.
investing.com
Oil Edges Lower as Demand Concerns, Russia Price Caps Take Focus
Investing.com-- Oil prices edged lower on Monday after a volatile week, as traders gauged concerns over slowing demand and U.S.-led price caps on Russian crude exports. London-traded Brent oil futures fell 0.3% to $92.14 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.9% to $86.05 a barrel by 20:18 ET (00:18 GMT). Both contracts settled slightly lower after a volatile run last week, as a minimal supply cut by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies did little to offset fears of slowing demand in China.
investing.com
ASX to rise on back of US CPI data optimism; Twitter still up in the air; global oil supply tight
© Reuters ASX to rise on back of US CPI data optimism; Twitter still up in the air; global oil supply tight. Are we at the end of the current rate-rising cycle? There are signs that the markets think we are. All eyes are on the August US inflation...
investing.com
Troubled South African tailings dam had history of high water levels
(Reuters) - South African authorities shut down the Jagersfontein diamond tailings dam in 2020 due to high water levels before allowing it to reopen last year, a company official said on Monday, a day after the dam burst, killing at least one person and injuring 40. Sludge flooded out of...
investing.com
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum. Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of...
investing.com
Terra back from the dead? LUNA price rises 300% in September
Terra back from the dead? LUNA price rises 300% in September. Terra has become a controversial blockchain project after the collapse of its native token Terra (LUNA) and stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) in May. But, its recent gains are hard to ignore for cryptocurrency traders. LUNA’s performance in September is particularly...
investing.com
Google gets in on Ethereum Merge excitement with nifty easter egg
As a sign of support for the upcoming Ethereum Merge, tech juggernaut Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is marking the time left until the upgrade with a new countdown timer. Typing any variation of "Ethereum Merge" or "The Merge" into the search engine shows a countdown ticker, with the estimated time left until the Merge based on the current difficulty, hash rate, and merge difficulty.
investing.com
Week Ahead: Stocks Set To Resume Corrective Rally On Technicals
Dollar maintained perfect negative correlation with stocks. Technology outperforms after underperforming, as market flips. Will investors maintain last week's return to risk as the Federal Reserve pushes its liquidation pedal harder this month? Investors will find that both stocks and bonds become heavier as the dollar supply shrinks, and given that the economy is already in a downturn, continued tightening increases the chances for a recession even the Biden Administration will find it difficult to deny.
investing.com
India only major country to grow in smart personal audio market
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) India was the only country that bucked the global negative trend in the smart personal audio shipments in the second quarter (Q2) this year, registering a huge 55 per cent growth. The worldwide smart personal audio shipments fell by 1.7 per cent year on year...
