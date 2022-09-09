ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League games off as 'mark of respect' to queen

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urMme_0hoK6h2A00

The English Premier League postponed its round of matches as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the cancellation of high-profile golf, cricket and horse racing across a mourning Britain on Friday.

The top-flight soccer clubs held a meeting on Friday and said they wanted to “pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.”

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her," Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said, “and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The English Football League — the three divisions below the Premier League — also called off their games this weekend. The Women's Super League was due to start its season this weekend but has canceled its games, too.

The British government said it was at the discretion of individual sporting organizations whether fixtures went ahead following the death of the queen on Thursday at the age of 96.

British sport essentially shut down on Friday, but many events were planning to be up and running again on Saturday.

The BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European tour, was paused near the end of the first round on Thursday following the announcement of the queen’s death — there were still 30 players out on the course — and there was no play on Friday.

Play will resume on Saturday, the tour said, for what will become a 54-hole event “with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled.”

“It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the ongoing plans for the state funeral,” the tour said in a statement, adding there will be a two-minute silence at 9:50 a.m. local time Saturday.

The third and deciding test between England and South Africa will resume at the Oval in London on Saturday after the England and Wales Cricket Board decided there would be no play on Friday.

It will essentially be a three-day test — day one on Thursday was washed out — and all players and coaches will wear black armbands, observing a minute's silence followed by the national anthem, “God Save the King.”

It wasn't possible to add an extra day to the test match because the touring South Africans are flying home on Tuesday before heading to India and Australia.

The women's world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields on Saturday was postponed.

Other events called off included cycling’s Tour of Britain, which canceled the final three stages, and the third day of horse racing’s St. Leger festival in Doncaster. The St. Leger, one of British racing's classics, will take place on Sunday.

Horse racing was the queen’s favorite sport.

While Friday's matches in England's top rugby division were canceled, those scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Soccer matches in the English Football League and in the Scottish lower league scheduled for Friday had already been postponed while matches scheduled to be played in Northern Ireland over the weekend were also canceled.

The Premier League said further updates regarding its fixtures during the period of mourning, which has begun in Britain, will be provided “in due course.”

Organizations are having to weigh up factors such as whether holding matches would use up police resources, the desire of broadcasters and the mood of the public.

There is little room in the schedule of this World Cup-affected season to fit in postponed fixtures.

The government said sporting organizations “might wish to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.”

That date of the funeral has not been set.

———

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 4

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Savannah Marshall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Claressa Shields
Daily Beast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Frozen Out’ by Charles, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face being “frozen out” of the royal family both during and after their visit to the U.K. next week, a friend of Prince Charles told The Daily Beast, after Meghan appeared to threaten the royals with the revelation of further secrets in her interview with The Cut.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#English#The Women S Super League#European
Page Six

Prince Harry will now have to bow to Camilla — despite their tensions

Prince Harry — who is said to have tensions with his stepmother, Camilla Parker Bowles — will have to bow to her now that she is queen consort, sources told Page Six. In fact, he likely would have been expected to do so on Thursday while the family was gathered at Balmoral following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96.
U.K.
The Associated Press

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Inside Australia's secret plan of action in the wake of the Queen's death - and the poignant Palace code words that signalled the end of an epic era

As the news of Queen Elizabeth's death creates shockwaves across the globe, Australia is setting in motion a secret plan seven decades in the making. The heartbreaking reality that her Majesty, 96, has died after 73 years as ruler of Britain and head of state for Australia and the Commonwealth, means a series of protocols will now be enacted in Canberra.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

'The last two guys who nailed it at the top of the order in this country are both called Sir': England coach Brendon McCullum vows to give under-fire openers Zak Crawley and Alex Lees the opportunity to shine in Test team

Brendon McCullum has given the clearest indication yet that England will take Zak Crawley and Alex Lees to Pakistan this winter – and pointed out that the last two English Test openers to ‘nail’ the position are now both called ‘Sir’. Crawley and Lees gave...
SPORTS
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate Are No Longer Just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

The Queen Is Dead. This Is Only the Beginning.

Original post: The queen is unwell. Not just a little unwell, either. During this afternoon’s parliamentary session in the Commons, our brand-new Prime Minister Liz Truss—who will find it hard to beat the “murdered the queen” charges given that they met just two days ago to officially begin her tenure—and the rest of government were handed a note that sent the room into panic. Grave faces, whispered remarks. Immediately, people began to speculate, and the question that has been brewing in the minds of every British person for at least five years finally came to the fore: Is the queen dead?
U.K.
The Independent

Palace announces plans for King’s Accession Council

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday.A Principal Proclamation will be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s an hour later at 11am.It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.Buckingham...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Liverpool starlet Oakley Cannonier - the Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in the famous Champions League comeback against Barcelona - scores hat-trick for the Reds' U19s against Ajax

Liverpool's most famous ball boy has taken another step towards representing the Reds' first team by scoring a hat-trick against Ajax for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League. Oakley Cannonier stole the show as Liverpool's youngsters won 4-0 at the club's training ground in front of watching legend Sir...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Queen’s coffin expected to lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh

People will be able to pay their respects to the Queen as the monarch’s coffin is expected to lie in rest for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.It is expected that members of the public will be allowed in to the church to file past the coffin when it resides there in about three days’ time.The historic cathedral is situated on the city’s Royal Mile, halfway between Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.After news of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Reverend Calum MacLeod, minister of the cathedral, paid tribute to such a “strong and faithful...
U.K.
ABC News

ABC News

825K+
Followers
177K+
Post
466M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy