dotesports.com
How to unlock new weapons in Splatoon 3
One of the most fun parts of Splatoon is trying out new weapons. From the Splattershot to the Splat Roller, there are more ways than ever to cover Splatoon 3‘s maps with paint—and splat your enemies in the process. Each weapon comes with a sub-ability and an ultimate ability, providing even more ways to keep up in the competitive world of Turf War.
dotesports.com
How to change your locker color in Splatoon 3
Customization plays a big role in making Splatoon a game full of ways for players to express themselves, and in Splatoon 3 that includes a Locker Room where everyone can display various items they collect throughout their time in Splatsville. From tossing in your favorite weapon to hanging up a...
dotesports.com
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
dotesports.com
How to get a bigger locker in Splatoon 3
Splatoon is known for featuring plenty of ways for players to show off their fresh style, whether that be through their gear, artwork sharing, or the new locker and Splashtag customization options that were added in Splatoon 3. Lockers aren’t seen as often as a Splashtag, but players have access...
dotesports.com
How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct
After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
dotesports.com
A major Splatoon bug is causing guns not to fire for certain players
Players are coming across major bugs in Splatoon 3 that are affecting the state of the game, causing matches and save files to be ruined in the process. This bug, which appears randomly, causes the player to fire no ink from their gun and basically stops them from being able to play altogether. If it happens once, it seems to lock the player in that state for several matches no matter what they do.
dotesports.com
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal
Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
dotesports.com
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3
Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
dotesports.com
Clutch solo Wipeouts highlight Splatoon 3’s launch day as tournaments get into full swing
Splatoon 3 has been out for over a day now, but the best streamers, content creators, and players have already started to prove themselves as they look to rise to the top. In ranked and casual play, some of the game’s biggest personalities have showcased their skills against their opponents, leading to some interesting plays. A lot of the game’s top talents have been wiping out teams, securing quadra kill team Wipeouts on the first day that are just a joy to watch.
dotesports.com
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com
Nintendo UK will not livestream tomorrow’s Direct out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
While tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct showcase will still go on as originally scheduled in several regions, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will affect the event in the U.K. Nintendo announced today that out of respect for the U.K.’s period of national mourning, the event will not be livestreamed in the country as originally intended.
dotesports.com
When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?
Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
dotesports.com
What time does Call of Duty: Next start?
The future of the entire Call of Duty franchise is about to be revealed. Call of Duty: Next is a massive live stream event. Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile will all be on display on Sept. 15. The stream can be found on Call of Duty’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
dotesports.com
What is Fortnite Paradise?
It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
dotesports.com
How to access the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta? What regions are included?
Ubisoft revealed some news on Rainbow Six Mobile yesterday as part of the Ubisoft Forward event. After its initial announcement last April, its closed beta is fast approaching, scheduled for Sept.12. Not all the players with a mobile phone will be able to test out the upcoming Rainbow Six game...
dotesports.com
Nintendo Direct showcase could take place tomorrow, rumors hint
Another rumor has suggested that a Nintendo Direct showcase will be taking place tomorrow, Sept. 13, following an earlier claim last month. Known Nintendo insider Emily Rogers revealed on Famiboards that a Nintendo Direct showcase is scheduled for tomorrow. This follows the claim made by games journalist and another industry insider Jeff Grubb on his Giant Bomb podcast last month, where he said that a Direct broadcast is being planned for the week of Sept 12.
dotesports.com
How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code
The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing. But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.
dotesports.com
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
dotesports.com
No VCS again? Riot global esports head says they’re still working to get teams to Worlds 2022
Fingers are crossed for the VCS teams headed to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, after reports suggest that visas have been declined for multiple teams from the region. GAM Esports, VCS Summer 2022 champions and Vietnam’s top seed, reportedly had their application for U.S. visas declined, according to...
dotesports.com
How to Hear VALORANT comms on Discord Stream
VALORANT is one of the most popular FPS titles, and its team-based gameplay makes communication an essential factor. Players must constantly communicate and relay information about the opponents, besides using abilities with teammates. While you can use a third-party application like Discord to communicate with teammates in VALORANT, several players prefer to use the in-game voice chat. Players have often found that while streaming their gameplay on Discord, the voice chat isn’t audible for viewers.
