Kansas woman accused of attempting to sell meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations. Just after 2a.m. Saturday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 173rd and U.S. 75 Highway in Osage County for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located...
Great-grandson jailed in Andover woman’s murder
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to remove the date that Weir appeared before a judge. BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The great-grandson of Maryln Valeta Harvey, 81, is out of the hospital and now in jail in connection to her murder. The Andover Police Department booked Tristan Paul Weir, 23, into jail last […]
Police: Kansas woman hospitalized after stabbing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 6:30 pm, Sept. 7, police were dispatched to a stabbing in the 1300 block of South Broadway in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. First responders located a 42-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries to her back torso area. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying thieves
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for help in identifying suspected individuals involved in a felony theft case. According to Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at a store in the 2600 block of N. Greenwich Ct. Crime Stoppers asks that if you recognize any of the […]
WPD makes drug and theft arrests, seizes illegal gambling machines
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While arresting three Wichitans on suspicion of drug and theft crimes, officers found illegal gambling machines inside a smoke shop. According to a news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a larceny report that occurred in the 8100 block of E. Kellogg […]
Police: Illegal gambling machines seized during Wichita arrests
Wichita Police, (WPD), made a discovery while arresting three suspects on suspicion of drug and theft crimes.
Augusta woman sent to Topeka hospital after blown tire causes collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Augusta woman was sent to a Topeka hospital after the tire on her vehicle blew and caused a collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 164.1 on northbound I-335 in Osage Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Police: Speed a factor in crash that killed Kansas man
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal Friday morning crash have identified the victim as 47-year-old Jeramie Santee of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 8a.m., police were dispatched to an injury accident on Pawnee just below the Interstate 135 overpass in Wichita. First responders located...
Update: Fatal crash victim identified
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash north of Wichita Saturday morning as 23-year-old Damian Russell Conner from Whitewater. According to the KHP, just before 11:40 a.m. Conner was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on Interstate 135. Due to congested and heavy traffic, […]
Kansas man dead after UTV crashes into bull
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has died after his UTV crashed into a bull Friday night. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 10:30 p.m., 19-year-old Max Wewe, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on SE 20th. With him was 21-year-old Cade Fairchild, of Cheney. The […]
Police identify Wichita man killed in accident on Pawnee
A man died following an accident in south Wichita. It happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday morning on Pawnee, below the I-135 overpass.
No organ for man who stole Wichita's Joyland clown
The man who stole the clown from Wichita’s Joyland Park, will not be allowed to purchase the park’s organ.
Wichita City Council to discuss fentanyl test strips, marijuana possession next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita City Council is set to discuss changes to its current policy involving prosecuting fentanyl test strips, marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia next Tuesday. This comes after a workshop earlier this year to discuss the issue. Council members had the opportunity to review the proposed...
Woman crashes after going over 80 mph in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was critically injured in a crash in downtown Wichita Monday afternoon. According to Captain Wendell Nicholson, a little after 2 p.m., a motorcycle officer was monitoring speed when he clocked a car going over 80 mph on westbound Kellogg. He says it was pulling away, going even faster. “By […]
Man, 23, dies when rear-ends semi truck trailer on I-135 Saturday: authorities
The incident happened near the exit on 53rd street in Park City.
First-ever Patriot Day Car Show at Wichita VA
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, over 60 cars parked at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center for Patriot Day. Kansas Wounded Vet Run held this first car show for our heroes. They wanted to be more accessible to veterans but also to those staying at the VA. “When I look at Patriots Day […]
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
Hutchinson Police Department asking for help in identifying woman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman. In a Facebook post published on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Hutchinson Police Department says she is a person of interest in a case at an area Dillons. If you know her identity, the Hutchinson Police Department asks you to […]
Kansas man dies after ATV struck a bull on the road
KINGMAN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Friday in Kingman County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Polaris ATV driven by Max Wewe, 19, Pretty Prairie, was eastbound on Southeast 20th Street just west of 120th Avenue. The vehicle collided with a bull that...
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash blamed on wet highway
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by Damian Russell Conner, 23, Whitewater, was southbound on Interstate 135 at 53rd Street at highway speeds. The driver applied the brakes, but...
