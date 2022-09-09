As the city reflects 21 years after 9/11, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stressed the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against terrorism. "While we maintain the position that we will try to thwart every single threat and prevent any terror attack that comes in New York City's way, I think it's important to know that we have to make sure that every single day we are assessing the threats that come our way, we are reviewing the intelligence and we have boots on the ground ready to respond to that," Sewell told Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.

