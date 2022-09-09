Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY1
Mayor Adams tells city agencies to cut expenses by 3%
The Adams administration is instructing all agencies to cut their city-funded expenses by 3% this fiscal year and 4.75% next fiscal year and the out-years, according to a memo from budget director Jacques Jiha obtained by NY1 Monday. The new Program to Eliminate the Gap, or PEG, will be implemented...
NY1
New York lawmakers and advocates say minimum wage hike is needed
State lawmakers and advocates who support an increase in New York's minimum wage are making a renewed push for the measure amid rising costs, a tight labor market and a recognition of labor's contributions as the summer ends. The Raise Up NY Coalition at the New York City Labor Day...
NY1
Speaker Adams backs solitary confinement ban
City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams announced her support for a bill that would ban solitary confinement in city jails and plans to schedule a hearing on the legislation next week. The bill was reintroduced by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in June after failing to pass in previous years. It’s sponsored...
NY1
NYPD commissioner says department is ready for 'anything'
As the city reflects 21 years after 9/11, NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell stressed the importance of staying vigilant in the fight against terrorism. "While we maintain the position that we will try to thwart every single threat and prevent any terror attack that comes in New York City's way, I think it's important to know that we have to make sure that every single day we are assessing the threats that come our way, we are reviewing the intelligence and we have boots on the ground ready to respond to that," Sewell told Rocco Vertuccio and Shannan Ferry Sunday morning on NY1.
NY1
Bronx resident, wife plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS
A 21-year-old Bronx resident and his wife have plead guilty to attempting to support ISIS, prosecutors said in a statement Monday. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said James Bradley and his 30-year-old wife, Arwa Muthana, attempted to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS, collected and distributed videos of Osama Bin Laden and told an undercover law enforcement officer that they wanted to “take out” American military cadets.
NY1
New NYC Ferry fares go into effect Monday
New York City Ferry one-way tickets will increase from $2.75 to $4 starting Monday. The changes, announced in July, will also add in discounts for low-income New Yorkers. This change is the first phase of Mayor Eric Adams’ “NYC Ferry Forward.”. According to a July press release from...
NY1
Con Edison warns consumers of expected higher winter prices
Con Edison is warning customers to expect higher prices for gas and electric services this winter. In a press release issued Friday, the utility said the average natural gas heating customer "using an average of 165 therms per month" is expected to pay about $460 a month from November 2022 to March 2023, a 32% increase over the average bill from last year of $348. An average New York City residential customer “using 300 kilowatt hours a month” of electricity in the winter is expected to have an average bill of about $116, which would be a 22% increase over the average bill from last year of $95.
NY1
Another shooting rattles Coney Island community
NYPD officials say a Brooklyn high school student has been shot for the second time this week. Sources tell NY1 the most recent victim attends Lincoln High School. “How I feel? It’s terrible, disgusting,” said Kira Gleyzer, who was visiting her husband at a hospital when she heard the news.
NY1
Mom being evaluated after 3 kids found dead in Coney Island: NYPD
Three children died after they were found unconscious on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, and their mother is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, the NYPD said. A concerned family member called 911 around 1:40 a.m. on Monday saying they believed a woman may have harmed her children, police said.
