Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall in doubt after the Queen’s death

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall ’s middleweight world title fight is in doubt following the death of Her Majesty the Queen .

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events in Britain are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II , and Shields vs Marshall is among those scheduled events .

Shields and Marshall have been set to headline a fight card at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night (10 September), in one of the biggest women’s boxing matches of all time, but the event’s promoter, Boxxer , has now suggested that the card could be cancelled.

“Out of the deepest respect, Friday’s scheduled official weigh-ins for BOXXER – LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall will now take place behind closed doors and will not be open to the media or to members of the public,” read an official statement.

“An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event, at The O2 in London, will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The deepest sympathies of every BOXXER athlete and staff member are with the Royal Family and everyone affected by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Shields and Marshall met in the ring as amateurs 10 years ago, with Briton Marshall outpointing the American.

Shields is due to carry the WBA, WBC, WBF and IBF middleweight titles into her clash with Marshall, who holds the WBO belt.