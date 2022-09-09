Senate Republicans led by South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham are set to introduce a bill for a nationwide ban on abortion later on Tuesday.The bill, titled “Protecting pain-capable unborn children from late-term abortions act”, will aim to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to multiple US media reports.It is expected to be tabled on Tuesday by Mr Graham with support from Republican senators and is an updated version of the previous bill of the same name that restricted abortion access for women after 20 weeks of pregnancy, with the exception of certain conditions. The earlier bill cited foetuses being...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO