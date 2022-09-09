Read full article on original website
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves up the Street to Escape One State's Ban
BRISTOL, Va. (Reuters) - The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought...
Louisiana’s abortion restrictions prompt calls for conference venue change
A petition signed by more than 800 members of the American Geophysical Union seeks new site for 2025 meeting and points out risks to pregnant attendees in a state where emergency medical care might be out of reach. Nicola Jones is a freelance writer in Pemberton, Canada. You have full...
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
High Court Tells Wolf It Won't Fast Track Amendments Lawsuit
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court on Monday rejected a request from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that it immediately take up his challenge to Republican legislation that has bundled a constitutional amendment regarding abortion with four unrelated proposed changes. In turning down Wolf's request, the justices said he...
Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Leaving Bench This Year
DETROIT (AP) — The chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court said Monday she will step down by the end of 2022, an announcement that followed a major decision affecting abortion rights and more than two years of steering the state's judiciary through the COVID-19 pandemic. Bridget McCormack, a...
Peruvian Lawmakers Elect New Legislative Leader From Opposition Party
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian lawmakers on Monday elected a new head of Congress from an opposition party, after his predecessor was ousted over influence peddling allegations and amid tensions with left-wing President Pedro Castillo. Jose Williams, a former head of Peru's armed forces, is a recurrent critic of Castillo's administration....
U.S. Justice Department Says It Would Support Trump-Backed Candidate as Special Master
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday said it would support Raymond Dearie, a candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, for the role of independent arbiter, known as a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from Trump's Florida estate last month.
No Delay for Trump Organization Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York judge overseeing a tax fraud case against the Trump Organization on Monday rejected any effort to delay next month's trial, acknowledging concern that former President Donald Trump's company might be trying to "stall" the criminal case. At a pre-trial hearing in a New...
Almost half of U.S. governors ask Joe Biden to cut student loan forgiveness plan
Nearly half of the country's governors, all Republican, have signed off on a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan.
Justice Kagan Cautions Supreme Court Can Forfeit Legitimacy
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access,...
More Democrats Urge Pelosi to Keep Energy 'Side Deal' Out of Funding Bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A growing number of Democrats in the U.S. House oppose fellow party member Senator Joe Manchin's energy-permitting bill that speeds fossil fuel projects including a natural gas pipeline in his state of West Virginia. U.S. Representative Raul Griljalva said on Monday that 77 Democrats in the House have...
Trump Lawyers Oppose Justice Department Request on Classified Documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday opposed a U.S. Justice Department request to immediately resume examining the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month in an ongoing criminal investigation. His lawyers in a filing also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen...
Trump Team Tells Judge That Document Probe Has ‘Spiraled out of Control’
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump told a federal judge on Monday that the Justice Department should not be able to continue its review of classified material taken from Mar-a-Lago last month – the latest in an attempt by the former president to discredit the investigation into his mishandling of national security documents since leaving the White House.
U.S. Charges Woman Over Threats Against Judge in Trump Documents Case
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman accused of making threats by phone against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents that the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida home. In a criminal...
Trump Objects to Justice Department's Special Master Nominees -Court Filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump on Monday objected in a court filing to the two candidates the U.S. Justice Department has put forward to be an independent arbiter, called a special master, to examine the contents of classified documents seized by the FBI from his Florida estate last month.
