Jackson, MS

3d ago

Federal and state need to handle payments to the contractors that works on the problem. No money should be given to the city otherwise nothing will be fixed

WTOK-TV

Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
thesource.com

Jackson Mississippi Mayor Gives an Update on The Water Crisis

The Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi updated residents on the water crisis and revealed the city will soon have safe drinking water, but the problem is far from solved. Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said it could just be a matter of days before the boil water notice is lifted for approximately 150,000 people. “And so we believe that it’s a matter of days, not weeks before that boil water notice can be lifted,” shared Lumumba.
Phys.org

Jackson water issues result of environmental racism, expert says

While water pressure has been restored in Jackson, Miss., the water is still not safe to drink and a boil order remains in effect. The ongoing issues are a result of years of neglect and of environmental racism, said an expert at Washington University in St. Louis. "When local government...
WJTV 12

Jackson residents to see increase in garbage rates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson residents will pay more for garbage collection and disposal, even though the Jackson City Council will not pay Richard’s Disposal for its service. The Northside Sun reported the fee for residential garbage collection and disposal is $37 a month as of August 5, which is an increase of $16.20 from […]
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Granny Midwives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Alferdteen Harrison is a retired history professor and co-founder of the Smith-Robertson Museum in Jackson. “Retired” is the only proper word for her if that means being freed up from work to tackle other projects. Because that’s what she has done. Either she has found them, or as in the […]
CBS News

Transcript: Mayor Chokwe Lumumba on "Face the Nation," Sept. 11, 2022

The following is a transcript of an interview with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi, that aired Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to the continued efforts to restore clean water to the roughly 150,000 residents of Jackson, Mississippi. The city's mayor Chokwe Lumumba joins us now, live from Jackson. And Mr. Mayor, we welcome you to the program. You don't get more basic governance than running water. When can your residents turn on the faucet and not have to worry?
News4Jax.com

2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system

JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippians react to state’s only burn center closing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center will close in October 2022. The center is currently located at Merit Health Central in South Jackson. The center cares for both pediatric and adult burn victims. “Mississippi works too hard to be last. We got good people, but we need great leadership to step forward and […]
WJTV 12

Woke Vote to hold water, voter registration drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Woke Vote will water distribution and voter registration drive, Hydrate with Hope, in Jackson on Sunday, September 11. The organization will provide cases of water to families affected by Jackson’s water crisis. Participants will also have an opportunity to register to vote. The drive will be held from 3:00 p.m. to […]
WJTV 12

Hosemann encourages everyone to visit Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) visited restaurants in Jackson to show residents that the city is open for business. The whole point of this tour is to simply let people know that local Jackson restaurants are open to the public and are ready for business. The current water crisis is not […]
WJTV 12

Model built of Yazoo Backwater Pump Project

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the U.S.Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) developed a 1:17.62 physical scale model of the Yazoo Backwater Pump project. Officials said the model will be used to accurately answer questions and challenges needed during the design and plan development. It […]
accountingtoday.com

Victims of Mississippi water crisis get filing relief

Victims of the water crisis that began in Mississippi on Aug. 30 now have until February to file various individual and business returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Internal Revenue Service said that affected taxpayer individuals and households that reside or have a business in Hinds County qualify for tax relief. Certain deadlines falling on or after Aug. 30 and before Feb. 15, 2023, are postponed through Feb. 15.
