LINCOLN – The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers – and even less confidence at the postgame podium.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO