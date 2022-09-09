ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football featured in 'SEC Shorts' episode on CFB ER following Week 2

Nebraska football found itself in a disappointing group during Week 2 and the final result ended up costing Scott Frost his job with the Huskers. Though Frost’s job status was already in limbo, everything came crashing down with a loss to Sun Belt program Georgia Southern. The Huskers were not the only surprising team to struggle in Week 2.
wdrb.com

BOZICH | For Stoops, Kentucky job is miles ahead of Nebraska

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There isn't much to fuss about with Kentucky's home game Saturday against Youngstown State. The Penguins are an ambitious group but they're an FCS program many years beyond their glory days. They're little threat to come into Kroger Field and topple the No. 9 Wildcats. But...
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: After Frost firing, Nebraska back at square one - but it's still a good job

LINCOLN – The Oct. 1 discount couldn’t save Scott Frost’s job for two more weeks. Not when Georgia Southern came into Memorial Stadium, dropped 45 points, and gave Frost a second loss to a Sun Belt team. Not when Frost said, once again, that he didn’t expect his team to play like it did. Not when he had few answers – and even less confidence at the postgame podium.
HuskerExtra.com

Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska marked with more lows than highs

Scott Frost's coaching career at Nebraska was marked with more lows than highs. Here are a few. 0: Signature wins, including an 0-13 mark against top-25 opponents. Perhaps the top candidates for best victories were Michigan State and Minnesota in 2018, both of whom finished 7-6 that season. 5-22: Nebraska’s...
HuskerExtra.com

Trev Alberts: Nebraska's coaching search did not begin before Frost was fired

Trev Alberts wants the public to understand: Nebraska’s coaching search did not begin prematurely. The Huskers’ athletic director made it a priority Sunday to maintain respect for now-former Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. Alberts thanked Frost in front of the locker room Sunday morning. He left Frost alone to speak with his team one more time. And he made it clear that NU was invested Frost until the moment it decided to fire him.
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: 5 issues that aren't directly Frost-related

The end is near for Scott Frost and his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Losing at home to Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern will do that. But there’s plenty of blame to go around. And the deficiencies — especially on defense — are glaring. With the...
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
HuskerExtra.com

Quick takes from Trev Alberts news conference discussing Scott Frost's firing

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts took the podium Sunday at Memorial Stadium to field questions about the firing of football coach Scott Frost. Why now? Last year, Nebraska and Frost negotiated a reduction in buyout from $15 million to $7.5 if Frost was fired after Oct. 1. However, Alberts said Sunday he "owed it to the players" to make a change. He added that there was no negotiation settlement and that Frost will be paid in full.
