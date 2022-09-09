Read full article on original website
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
Montana dispatcher recognized for saving lives
“It’s always nice to be recognized when you make a difference,” said Russell. “We’re just a calm voice in the dark is what they say for dispatchers. we’re never seen.”
bozone.com
Random Acts & friends bring touch of magic to North Bozeman park
For its third annual showcase, Random Acts of Silliness has announced the return of its mythical display to Glen Lake Rotary Park. Bumblewood Thicket Fairy Village will be visible to human eyes through September 18th. This free, self-guided outdoor art installation is comprised of tiny, magical fairy homes and businesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msuexponent.com
Kappa Sigma fraternity faces interim suspension
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Division of Student Success and Office of the Dean of Students placed the Kappa Sigma Lambda Delta chapter of the Interfraternity Council (IFC) at MSU on interim suspension. The fraternity, residing at 1120 S 6th Ave, is a chapter of the largest national fraternity in...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
montanarightnow.com
GVLT plans exciting new features for Peets Hill and for Bozeman area trails
Peets Hill is getting a facelift from GVLT with some exciting new features coming to the trail, plus a look at upcoming projects
Fighter jets take to the skies over Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — Fighter jets will soon by flying in the skies over parts of Gallatin County. That’s because Polaris Dawn crews are coming to Bozeman Airport to train. The goal is to prepare for their mission that will take them to space for five days later in 2022.
Law and Justice Center quiet for now, but big changes looming
Now that the City of Bozeman has moved out there is more space, but the building is going to see a lot of change before the new courts building is constructed.
explorebigsky.com
Man found dead inside Belgrade house after police standoff
A 35-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home in Belgrade with a gun on Sept. 11 in an 11-hour standoff with local law enforcement, ending in an apparent suicide. The standoff began early Sunday morning after shots were fired on Red Barn Drive west of Belgrade and just south of Interstate 90. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department issued shelter-in-place and evacuation orders for residents in the surrounding area.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fire crews extinguished an early morning house fire in Bozeman Friday. Bozeman Fire said via Facebook they arrived to the report at around 4:45 a.m. in northeast Bozeman off Orange Street. Bozeman Fire said when crews got there, the house was heavily on fire in one corner...
