Green Bay, WI

NFL Analysis Network

Former NFL QB Reveals Main Issue For The Packers From Week 1

The Green Bay Packers must have felt like they were having deja vu this past weekend. They were beaten easily by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings 23-7, bringing up memories of their Week 1 performance in 2021. In that game, they were lambasted by the New Orleans Saints on the road, 38-3.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘That starts with me’: Matt LaFleur drops truth on ugly Packers loss

Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Here Are Three Players The Packers Should Still Sign

Heading into the 2022 regular season the Green Bay Packers had a roster many believed would challenge for a Super Bowl. After their Week 1 performance, some people may be hopping off that bandwagon as the Packers struggled mightily. They were blown out by their NFC North rivals the Minnesota...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI

