Despite being the heavy favorites to come out of Week 1 with a 1-0 record, the Green Bay Packers delivered quite possibly the most surprising performance of the weekend in a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Their offense looked lost, the defense looked lost-er, and folks online started wondering if the loss of Davante Adams would also cost spell the end of a push for the Super Bowl.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO