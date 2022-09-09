ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Proof

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

Slow Cooker Crack Chicken is made with chicken breasts cooked slowly in a mixture of ranch and cheese! It is creamy, flavorful, and so easy to make!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prepare and between 4 and 8 hours to slow cook. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Family Proof

Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites: Recipes Worth Cooking

These Instant Pot Bacon and Cheese Egg Bites are super easy and fun to make in the pressure cooker. They are delicious and are the perfect addition to your breakfast menu. This recipe can be prepared in 15 minutes and cooked in 15. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Mashed

Spicy Italian Wedding Soup Recipe

Italian wedding soup is the perfect recipe to warm your soul on a cold fall or winter day. The classic Italian soup has been around for ages, and though the name suggests otherwise, it's not necessarily meant to serve at weddings (though, you could serve it at one!). Instead, you could look at the blend of vegetables, meat, and orzo as a sort of "marriage," or at the very least a pretty flavorful union. Whether you want a bowl as a main course or a cup as a side, this dish is plenty filling.
The Daily South

Sheet Pan Broccoli-and-Chicken Casserole

If the crunchy top of a casserole is your favorite part, this one's for you. By baking this casserole on a sheet pan, you not only cut down on the cooking time, but also maximize the amount of crisp topping in every serving. We use butter, sharp white Cheddar cheese, and panko breadcrumbs to make the toasted topping. We also call for rotisserie chicken, but leftover chicken from another meal works beautifully as well.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its 5 for $6.99 Deal for Just One Month

This tailgating season, you'll be able to score a sweet deal from Popeyes. For just $6.99, you can have five pieces of tender, juicy, hand battered and breaded bone-in chicken. The deal will be perfect for game day. You'll be able to take advantage of the low price for about...
Wondermom

Keto Pasta Salad

Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. This Keto Pasta Salad recipe is so easy to make and is packed with so much flavor! It’s the perfect side dish to bring to any potluck or summer party!. If you are looking...
The Kitchn

Banana Bread Baked Oats

TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
Mashed

Smooth And Creamy Banana Smoothie Recipe

What's that you say, you've only got five minutes to get out the door before you'll be late for your day, so it looks like you'll have to skip breakfast? But breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Not only should you eat something, but you should eat something healthy and filling that will give you the energy you need to power through the morning. And with this banana smoothie recipe from Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina, five minutes is all you need to whip up a perfect on-the-go morning meal.
Bassey BY

Pasta with vegetables recipe

BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.
Family Proof

Keto-Friendly Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bomb Recipe

Keto Snickerdoodle Cheesecake Fat Bombs are perfect for any occasion. Even when you are on a strict keto diet, feel satisfied with these frozen treats!. These fat bombs take 15 minutes to prepare and 1 hour 15 minutes to chill. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Family Proof

Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making

Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
thecountrycook.net

Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet

With flavorful ingredients and only 45 minutes, you can have this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet that is bursting with flavor on your table in no time!. Skillet meals are one of my favorite types of meals to make. I love making meals all in one pan. This Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet is full of lemon flavor that is contrasted by different seasonings and vegetables. It is a great dinner meal that you can make any night of the week. With easy ingredients, you will find yourself putting this recipe at the top of your menu! If you are looking for something that has a burst of flavor in each and every bite, you have to try this Creamy Lemon Chicken Skillet recipe!
Fox News

Spicy grilled shrimp and olive skewers for dinner: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try an olives and shrimp combo which are all the better when infused with smoky flavor from the grill. "These spicy shrimp skewers are easy on prep and big on flavor. They pair marinated shrimp with Pearls Specialties Jalapeño Stuffed Queen Olives for perfectly spicy, bold bites," says Tracy Wood, director brand and product management of Musco Family Olive Co.
InsideHook

Try This Cake Recipe From the Pastry Chef Behind the Baked Goods on “The Bear”

When Sarah Mispagel, pastry chef and co-owner of the new Loaf Lounge, received a DM asking if she’d like to help out with an upcoming TV show filming in Chicago, she jumped at the chance to raise a little extra cash for her restaurant launch. She couldn’t have expected she’d end up a key part of The Bear, one of the hottest television shows of 2022 — and certainly the one best positioned to show off the work of a master baker.
CHICAGO, IL

