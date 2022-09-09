ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Toni Koraza

Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida

Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: On to November 2022

In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election,  Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
stpetecatalyst.com

Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact

One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
wmfe.org

New COVID-19 boosters available as Florida deaths exceed 80,000

Florida has surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the U.S. more than one million have died. And around the world, the death toll so far is 6.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that at least 80,386 Floridians have died from COVID-19, with...
Axios

How Florida used COVID relief to fund law enforcement

Florida is among the states that used portions of American Rescue Plan Act funding aimed at COVID recovery to shore up police and other law enforcement. Driving the news: Through ARPA, President Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to recover from COVID-19 — the largest infusion of federal funding in local governments in almost 40 years.
cbs12.com

Questions regarding storm threat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
CBS Miami

South Florida beaches deemed "critically eroded"

MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
southfloridareporter.com

Florida On Monday Will Be Hot And Sticky With Storms; Eyeing The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms — with the greatest storm coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida

Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
