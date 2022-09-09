Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Best Cities to Live in Florida
Florida is a dream retirement destination, known for its warm-weather days, paradise beaches, and zero state income taxes. This Sunshine State has a lot to offer - from the serene beaches and coasts to financial centers and booming economy. If you are planning to set up a home in the Sunshine State, here is the list of the best places to live in Florida.
Seaside Florida Town is Mentioned in Southern Living's List of the South's Best Small Towns of 2022
Many people have a nostalgic longing for small towns. It's a comforting thought that it's easier to know and be known in a smaller community, and it's appealing to think that life slows down some when you're not in an urban setting.
wflx.com
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
Florida cruise line offers free trips to military, educators and first responders
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida-based cruise line announced a new program offering free cruise tickets to military members, veterans and first responders, starting this month. Margaritaville at Sea’s “Heroes Sail Free” program applies to GovX ID-verified U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel...
Six Florida Scratch-Off Lottery Players Win Combined $6,000,000
The Florida Lottery announced six new millionaires this past week with combined winnings of $6,000,000! On Tuesday, the Florida Lottery announces that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Pensacola District Office.
click orlando
Attorney explains why legalized sports betting in Florida is still in limbo
ORLANDO, Fla. – As the NFL season gets underway, fans in 30 states can place legal wagers on their favorite matchups. That’s not the case in Florida, though, as the deal between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe remains tied up in federal court. Daniel Wallach, a...
Facing South Florida: On to November 2022
In a special one-hour edition of Facing South Florida Jim sits down for extensive one-on-one interviews with republican Senator Marco Rubio, and the democrat who will challenge him in the general election, Congresswoman Val Demings. Jim will also include in the program, significant results from this past week's August primary.Guests: Sen. Marco Rubio/R- FLORIDARep. Val Demings/D- U.S. SENATE NOMINEE
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
stpetecatalyst.com
Building an empire: Patel family talks generational impact
One of Tampa Bay’s most influential and wealthiest leaders was honored with his family in front of hundreds Sept. 8. Serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Kiran Patel spoke alongside his son and daughter – CEO and Founder of HealthAxis Shilen Patel, and COO of the Patel Family Office Sheetal Patel – during the TIE Tampa Bay TIECON event. The fireside chat, hosted by Joe Hamilton, St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Head of Network at Cityverse, celebrated Kiran’s successes and the legacy he hopes to leave for future generations.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
wmfe.org
New COVID-19 boosters available as Florida deaths exceed 80,000
Florida has surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19. In the U.S. more than one million have died. And around the world, the death toll so far is 6.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that at least 80,386 Floridians have died from COVID-19, with...
How Florida used COVID relief to fund law enforcement
Florida is among the states that used portions of American Rescue Plan Act funding aimed at COVID recovery to shore up police and other law enforcement. Driving the news: Through ARPA, President Biden gave cities and counties $350 billion to recover from COVID-19 — the largest infusion of federal funding in local governments in almost 40 years.
Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car
Florida has a secret surveillance program collecting private information at toll booths, and it doesn't want you to know about it. The post Report: Florida Has a Secret Surveillance System At Toll Roads Tracking You and Your Car appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
cbs12.com
Questions regarding storm threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Showers and storms are in the forecast the next few days. A cold front sweeping east across the eastern third of the nation is approaching the state of Florida. Out ahead of that frontal boundary, deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico is spilling onshore along the western coast of the Florida peninsula.
Political group spends $1M to help legalize recreational marijuana in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A political committee is spending over $1 million to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The Smart and Safe Florida committee recently paid a signature-gathering firm to get nearly 900,000 signatures. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. That is enough signatures to put a constitutional...
South Florida beaches deemed "critically eroded"
MIAMI - South Florida's beautiful beaches are what we love about living here and it draws tens of millions of visitors each year. But up and down the state, like in Flagler Beach and in coastal areas around the country, our beaches are suffering from erosion."The southern section of our beach is deemed 'critically eroded' by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection," said Patrick Bardes. He is the Coastal and Waterway Coordinator for the City of Deerfield Beach. He explained that the southern section of the beach alone loses 14,000 cubic yards of sand each year. That's enough sand to fill up just over...
Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there
Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
southfloridareporter.com
Florida On Monday Will Be Hot And Sticky With Storms; Eyeing The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Tuesday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and storms — with the greatest storm coverage in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast — but it will feel like the triple digits again.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
