Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday

MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monroe first responders honor 9/11 victims on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks

MONROE, CT — First responders gathered in the parking lot of the firehouse on Shelton Road Sunday morning, for a solemn ceremony honoring lives lost on September 11, 2001. It was the 21st anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks, when planes were hijacked and flown into both World Trade Center Towers in New York City and into the Pentagon.
Shelton man allegedly walked into 574 Wines with a loaded pistol

MONROE, CT — A white man wearing a T-shirt and jeans allegedly pointed a handgun at the entrance outside 574 Wines, 574 Monroe Turnpike, Saturday afternoon, before entering the store and walking around, appearing uneasy on his feet, according to police. Before the gunman entered the store, employees ushered...
Masuk girls soccer wins opener, battles Ludlowe to finish

MONROE, CT — It has been a nice start for the Masuk High girls soccer team. Not only in terms of wins and losses but effort and approach. The Panthers gave new Coach Kate Pellegrino a win in her first game, a 2-1 edging of visiting Bethel on Sept. 8.
Lead slips away as Panthers lose a 49-43 thriller to Trumbull

MONROE, CT — Last fall, Masuk High’s football team thrived on pulling last-minute, sometimes final seconds, wins out of a hat. It was almost a continuation of that trend in this year’s season opener, but a late go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion did not stand thanks to visiting Trumbull scoring in the waning seconds. The Eagles beat Masuk 49-43 in a wild opener, in Monroe Friday.
