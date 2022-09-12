'Night of Hope': Former athletes come together to support prison ministry outreach

When baseball All-Star Darryl Strawberry was making a name for himself in New York and California in the 1980s and ’90s, Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson was a heavy-hitter in her own right.

Strawberry spent 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, becoming a three-time World Series champ. Overton Johnson, a four-time U.S. Open Water Ski champion, was the world-record holder in women’s slalom for 18 years.

In most every other way, the two athletes’ lives were as different as wind and water. While Strawberry grew up in a home with an alcoholic and abusive father, Overton Johnson had support and stability. Drug addiction ultimately cost Strawberry his career in 2000. Four years later, injuries forced Overton Johnson to retire from her sport.

“Our careers really spanned the exact same time. I guarantee he didn’t know about me, but I knew about him,” Overton Johnson said in an interview. “He was in the news so much. He is a name that I knew about.

“We had this different background but this inner need to be somebody,” she said. “We both had to find our identity as children of God and not what the world thought of us.”

In 2011, Strawberry, who had become an ordained minister, founded Darryl Strawberry Ministries. That same year, Overton Johnson, a Christian author and speaker, launched a faith-based magazine. Both say time behind bars — hers while making a visit and his while serving a sentence — helped to change the direction of their lives.

Next week the slugger and the skier will come together in the hopes of altering the course for others. Strawberry, 60, will join Overton Johnson for Victorious Living’s Night of Hope on Sept. 15 at Lake Kristi near Grimesland. The event is a fundraiser for KOJ Ministries’ Victorious Living magazine, a publication made available in more than 2,700 jails and prisons across the nation.

“This (magazine) becomes a beacon of hope. It’s a lifeline for people,” Overton Johnson, 52, said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of things, but I’ve never been a part of something as fruitful as this in my whole life.”

How a wife and mother of three was inspired to use the power of the pen for the benefit of the penitentiary is a story in itself. It started in August 2013 when Overton Johnson was invited to visit a friend and former professional boat driver who was serving time in a federal prison. The man, who had been sent a copy of one of the early issues of Victorious Living, had written Overton Johnson a letter apologizing for any negative effect his incarceration might have had on her ministry efforts.

When Overton Johnson went to see him in Miami, she was the first person to visit him in a year.

“Everybody had wiped their hands of him,” she recalled, adding that even the man’s family had been prevented from coming due to the travel required. “I saw the power of a visit; I saw what it meant to him. I saw the humanity and I just felt God (saying) ‘These people need to know it’s not over. I’ve not forgotten about these people. They have value to me, even if they don’t to the world.’”

After a nearly three-hour visit, Overton Johnson felt compelled to do something for her friend and other inmates, but she didn’t know where to begin. Despite the fact that she had launched ministry programs since retiring from water skiing, she had no idea how to navigate the prison system.

Though she told no one other than her husband, Tim, what she was thinking, Overton Johnson prayed, telling God that if prison was where he wanted her to go, he would have to open some doors. A week later, a representative of the Florida Department of Corrections called her to ask if it would be possible to get Victorious Living sent to prisons throughout the state.

Two months later, the first 30 prison facilities received copies of the magazine. About a month after that, mail from inmates — along with speaking invitations from prisons — began piling up on Overton Johnson’s desk.

“I was going into prisons, getting called (when) I never told anybody or called anybody,” she said, incredulously. “That’s why it’s been such an amazing ride is because I know 100 percent it’s not a place I put myself.”

Why would inmates be interested in stories from a former water skiing champion? Overton Johnson wondered the same thing, at least at first. After all, she had never been incarcerated, and her life’s experiences seemed quite different from theirs. But she knew she had faith lessons worth sharing.

“Learning how to get up when you’ve been knocked down or getting up when you have fallen down were lessons I learned on the water,” Overton Johnson said. “…Whether it’s in life or whether it’s on the water, it’s the same principles.”

What started in Florida has grown over nearly a decade to include prisons throughout the country. The magazine has come to be printed in English and Spanish and has reached a million or more inmates. Victorious Living has put together teams of volunteers who handle correspondence with prisoners, responding to questions about faith and offering words of encouragement.

The quarterly magazine, also available for general subscription, does not center on water sports or life after prison, though athletes and former inmates have been among its contributors. A recent issue features content ranging from stories of recovering addicts to that of parents raising a child with autism.

“People say, ‘Oh it’s just a magazine,’” Overton Johnson said. “But that magazine has life in it and that magazine has power in it. It has truth in it.”

In recent years, Victorious Living has begun producing digital content for inmates to read on prison-issued electronic devices. In addition to magazine stories, there are podcasts and videos.

“We have been told our digital outreach will reach 80 percent of the prison population by the end of the year,” Overton Johnson said. “So much of this exploded during COVID because the world shut down, and prisons are still shut down in many states. They needed materials.

“It’s been a hard time in many ways, but there’s always something good in every season.”

There was no Victorious Living donor event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and attendance at the 2021 event was limited, adding to the fundraising obstacles that the prison ministry already faces.

One challenge is the idea that inmates who profess faith are simply examples of “jailhouse religion.” But Overton Johnson, who has seen a murderer become a minister, views it differently.

She said many of Victorious Living’s donors are inmates themselves who send in $1 a month from money they earn working jobs behind bars. One sent more than $1,000, offering funds that had been designated for his appeal.

“It’s been the most humbling thing,” Overton Johnson said. “They’re the most godly, transformed people I’ve ever met. There’s no place I’d rather be. I could go every day.”

Ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 have kept her from being able to go into some prisons, creating additional obstacles for an outreach that already is limited in what it can show to its donors.

“It is one of those ministries (that) I can’t carry a camera around and show what’s happening … and I can’t take you with me,” Overton Johnson said. “It is a very difficult ministry to create awareness or excitement around. ...Yet God says remember the prisoner.

“For the majority of my life, I never thought about a prisoner,” she said. “People just don’t think about prisoners unless it hits your home.”

Following his incarceration due to a probation violation, Strawberry, whose ministry efforts include a Christian recovery program, a youth home, and an adult autism daycare center, also began speaking in prisons.

“I believe it’s a platform that God has given us to go into the prisons behind the walls and minister to people,” he said in a Strawberry Ministries video filmed in a Maryland prison. “Our men are broken. Our men are lost. Our men are behind these walls, and we need to bring the Gospel in to them.”

Overton Johnson has a similar view and a common goal.

“That’s the first thing God showed me: ‘These are people I love.’ These are mamas; these are daddies, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters.

“We’re all the same. We’re all just people.”

The Victorious Living Night of Hope fundraiser will be be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Lake Kristi, 3933 Mobleys Bridge Road, Grimesland. Tickets, which include ballpark food, are $50 for adults and $25 for ages 12-16. Due to discussion topics of addiction and incarceration, the event is not recommended for children younger than 12. Visit victoriouslivingmagazine.com or call 352-478-2098.