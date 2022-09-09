GAMEDAY: East Carolina seeks first win of season with ODU in town

The East Carolina football team returns to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday looking for its first win of the season. The Pirates will host Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in the second game of the season for both squads.

ECU (0-1) is aiming to bounce back with a solid game in all phases after a narrow loss to N.C. State in a game where the Pirates had a chance to knock off a then-top 15 team in the final seconds. ODU, meanwhile, enters unbeaten and is coming off a 20-17 win against Virginia Tech that prompted fans to storm the field following the Monarchs’ second win over an ACC program in their history.

ODU was outgained on offense, 326 yards to 249, but played a mostly clean game by committing six penalties for 65 yards against Virginia Tech’s undisciplined 15 penalties for 106 yards. The Monarchs also saw their ball-hawking secondary lead the way as their opportunistic defense controlled the game and put the offense in position to score.

The Monarchs (1-0) forced five turnovers, including a fumble returned for a touchdown and four interceptions in the win. ODU scored 17 points off those turnovers. Transfer defensive back Tobias Harris had one of the team’s four picks, adding to his NCAA-leading 18 career interceptions.

ODU running back Blake Watson capped the game-winning, 74-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown with 33 seconds remaining.

“That was not an upset. The better team won the ballgame and to be honest, it probably should have been a wider margin of victory than it was,” ECU coach Mike Houston said of the Monarchs’ win. “Old Dominion is a very solid football team, offensively, defensively and special teams. I think that they do some really, really good things. They have playmakers on offense all over the place. I really like what they do defensively. I just think that this is a very, very good team and I think it’s going to be a dogfight on Saturday.”

ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff threw for 165 yards and no scores and completed fewer than half of his passes (14-of-35). Top receiver Ali Jennings III, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior, hauled in a team-high five passes for 122 yards. Virginia Tech did a good job of limiting ODU tight end Zack Kuntz, who is a matchup nightmare at 6-8, 260 pounds, to two receptions for 12 yards.

Watson handled the bulk of the rushing load and carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards.

ECU should be confident in its ability to jumpstart its running game. The offensive line did a solid job in pass protection against N.C. State, though the run-blocking struggled against a dominant front. Having the Pirates’ offensive linemen push into defensive linemen is a different mentality than taking the initial step backward when pass-blocking, and being able to establish the run will do wonders for the Pirates.

Quarterback Holton Ahlers was the team’s leading rusher in the opener, as the Wolfpack paid special attention to running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris. Still, Harris broke through and scored the would-be tying touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Carrying that success late in the NCSU game over to Week 2 is important, Houston said.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. You got to be balanced,” Houston said. “And ODU feels the same way. That’s a very similar philosophy with how they run their program and how we run ours. So it’s going to be a battle on Saturday night just to kind of see who can impose their will on the other.”

A balanced offensive approach might be the answer against a Monarchs’ team that has won six of their past seven games dating back to last season. ODU can be tricky on defense while showing multiple looks on the back end in coverage.

The Monarchs also like to send pressure from different parts of the field, so ECU’s task of deploying a mix between running and passing plays will be important.

“We try to be balanced all throughout the year, and certainly, we want to get those guys going,” Houston said of the running backs. “But we also have the weapons on the outside to take advantage of some things if people want to load the box up on us.”

ODU is 0-3 all-time against ECU and is 0-2 in two meetings in Greenville. The last meeting came in 2019 in Norfolk, Va., and the Pirates came away with a 24-21 victory to snap a 10-game losing streak in road games.