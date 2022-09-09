High School Volleyball: Rose downs Conley in straight sets

J.H. Rose swept D.H. Conley for the first time in eight years, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 on its home court Thursday night in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference volleyball match.

The Rampants are hoping history repeats itself this fall, as it swept Conley in both meetings in 2014 on its way to winning the 3A state title later that season.

Conley had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings in the series dating back to 2016, with the Rampants’ lone win coming in the second of three matches last season.

Thursday’s match saw Rose (11-1, 4-0 BCC) dominate in every facet of the game, as it built on its strong start to the season.

“It’s great, Rose brought it tonight, Conley is obviously a terrific team and we just knew what we needed to do to get in there and pull it out and I’m proud of them” J.H. Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak said.

A strong performance at the service line saw the Rampants finish with a 40-21 edge, as Shea Jenkins nearly outscored the visitors herself with 18 service points.

In the opening set, it was Jenkins’ five-point run that put Rose in front for good on the way to a 25-20 win.

The Vikings led in the early going before a service fault evened the score at five and sent Jenkins to the line for the crucial run.

Her run included a pair of aces, while Riley Cutler and Emily Smith both recorded kills during the stretch.

Two more service points from Jenkins later in the set gave the Rampants a 22-14 edge before Conley battled back to pull within three at 23-20.

Helen Wilford then brought Rose to set point with a kill, before Cutler closed out the frame with an ace.

Wilford finished with seven kills and seven blocks, while Cutler led Rose with nine kills and Amelia Taft followed with six.

In the second set, the home side led from start to finish, as it had a response for each run the Vikings (3-4, 1-1 BCC) made.

The Rampants jumped out to an early 7-2 edge behind three kills from Cutler before Conley battled back to pull within a point at 10-9 thanks to a pair of Reagan Kresho kills.

Just like in the first set, Jenkins used a long service run to give Rose control.

This time it was a six-point run, kept going by a pair of aces and Wilford’s two blocks and a kill to put the hosts in front 21-12.

Conley cut into the deficit slightly at 23-17, but Taft eventually finished off a kill to close out the 25-19 win for the Rampants.

The third set saw Rose lead the entire way on its way to the 25-15 win to finish off the three-set win.

A Carson Corey ace helped the Vikings trim the deficit to 7-5 in the early going before Rose began to pull away.

Anna Bayes came up with a block to spark a 7-1 run, as Cutler went on a three-point run before a pair of service points by Forbes Hall put the Vikings in control.

Jenkins’ strong serving performance was capped by a three-point run behind a trio of kills from Smith to put Rose up 20-9.

A Conley service fault eventually gave the Rampants match point at 25-15.

Both teams return to the court Tuesday, as J.H. Rose visits New Bern, while D.H. Conley takes on Jacksonville at home.