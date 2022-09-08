ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Falls 1-0 at North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. -- The Green Bay women's soccer team fell 1-0 on the road at North Dakota State on Friday. GB falls to 2-3 with the loss. Both teams held each other scoreless through the first 72 minutes of the game until Olivia Watson scored the game winner for the Bison in the 73rd minute.
Volleyball Falls in Five-Set Thriller at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. -The Green Bay volleyball team was close to going 3-0 on the weekend but fell 3-2 (22-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17, 15-17) to the Ball State Cardinals Saturday on the road at Worthen Arena. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Phoenix and moved the team to 5-4 on the year.
Green Bay Concedes Late Penalty in 1-0 Loss at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Nothing separated the Green Bay men's soccer team from Memphis after 81 minutes, but an 82nd-minute penalty was conceded by the Phoenix defense, and the Tiger's Jovan Prado stepped up to score the game-winning goal. The loss is the first of the season for the Phoenix, dropping their record to 3-1-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Zakutney's Big Day Leads Green Bay to Wins over Alabama and Arkansas State

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Green Bay volleyball team came out on fire on day one of the Ball State Tournament, taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1 before downing Arkansas State 3-0. The win over Alabama marks the first win over a Power 5 opponent since Sept. 7, 2019 when the Phoenix took down Ohio State 3-1. GB has now won three-straight matches, and nine of their last ten sets.
