MUNCIE, Ind. – The Green Bay volleyball team came out on fire on day one of the Ball State Tournament, taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide 3-1 before downing Arkansas State 3-0. The win over Alabama marks the first win over a Power 5 opponent since Sept. 7, 2019 when the Phoenix took down Ohio State 3-1. GB has now won three-straight matches, and nine of their last ten sets.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO