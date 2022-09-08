Business Brief: BankFirst Capital Corp. acquires Mechanics Banc Holding Company and Mechanics Bank

Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Transformer shortage impacting local utility companies
On a gray gravel lot on the north outskirts of Starkville, more than a dozen old, out-of-service electrical transformers sit idle, at least for now. In normal times, Starkville Utilities Department would phase out the antiquated equipment for new as funds allow. A nationwide transformer shortage has made new equipment hard to come by, SUD General Manager Edward Kemp said, so the old transformers will soon be picking up the slack.
Commercial Dispatch
Downtown becoming regular target for bat removal
This spring, on a night like any other, Hollyhocks owner Gloria Herriott was fast asleep in her loft apartment above her downtown store when she felt something smack her in the head. She lifted the covers to find a bat hanging from the ceiling fan. That’s when Herriott decided enough...
Commercial Dispatch
Partial to Home: Something different every day
Dewey Petigo says he’s been “scared to death” twice in the 44 years he’s run C&P Printing. First was in 1978 when he and Paul Carpenter left secure jobs in the print shop at Besco to open their business — Petigo would buy out Carpenter five or six years later.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi-based film of Meriwether Lewis to premiere
BALDWYN — Clark Richey of Baldwyn has heard the legends of the Natchez Trace throughout the course of his lifetime, growing up just miles away from the 444-mile stretch of ancient land. “I’ve always been interested in the time period when North Mississippi was a part of the wild...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Former Mississippi State sorority treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement
OXFORD — An Oxford woman accused of stealing nearly $3 million from a Starkville sorority has pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud. Betty Jane Cadle, 75, served as the treasurer for the Kappa Delta sorority at Mississippi State University. When she is sentenced next week in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Glen Davidson, she could face up to 20 years in a federal prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: A Grand Heritage of Military Aviation
This year marks the 80th anniversary of the opening of Columbus Air Force Base in 1942. It is also the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Air Force as a separate military branch. In 1918 the U.S. Army Air Service opened Payne Field, a pilot training base, near West...
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyles Briefs: Women’s empowerment summit set for Friday, Saturday
The You Are My Sister (YAMS) Women’s Empowerment Summit will be held at Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center in Starkville on Friday and Saturday. “This is our third summit,” said Barbra Jackson Sago, founder of YAMS. “We are coming together for empowerment, encouragement, those types of things.”
Commercial Dispatch
Carpenter to stay at CVB with combined role
Nancy Carpenter is staying with the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau for at least another year. Carpenter announced via press release Thursday afternoon she had signed a one-year contract with the board. Going forward, she will oversee operations of both the CVB and its affiliated nonprofit, the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation, in a combined role as chief executive officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Public schools in Golden Triangle utilize free online tutoring program
Third-grade through 12th-grade students across the state have been given a new way to receive free online tutoring. The Mississippi Department of Education purchased access to online tutoring for English and language arts and mathematics, and districts were allowed to opt in at no cost to them for the next two school years with the program ending mid-2024.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point dominates on ground, defeats Noxubee County for first win
WEST POINT — Noxubee County was knocking on the doorstep in the third quarter, having just scored its first touchdown of the game to begin the second half. The Tigers came out energized and hungry, and after stopping West Point on a drive, Noxubee looked to cut into the lead that much more before the end of the third.
Commercial Dispatch
Candidate qualifies for LCSD board seat just before deadline
A candidate qualified for the District 2 Lowndes County School Board seat just before Friday’s deadline. Brad Fleming, vice president of Southeastern Lumber in Columbus, is the sole qualifier for the District 2 seat and will replace Brian Clark, who opted not to seek re-election. Fleming has three children...
Commercial Dispatch
Connie Blair
COLUMBUS — Connie Fuqua Blair, 75, died Sept. 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Friendship Cemetery, with the Rev. Bobby Sanderson. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Blair was born...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
A bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $2.46 billion reorganization plan proposed by the Boy Scouts of America, which would allow it to keep operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting. Though legal hurdles remain, the ruling...
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary of Columbus continues mission to feed local children in need
The Junior Auxiliary of Columbus has resumed the Feed to Succeed project for the 2022-2023 academic year. Feed to Succeed provides backpacks of food to children who are dependent on the school system for nutrition and may not be getting enough food to eat at home on the weekends. Last...
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Griffin
Dorothy Grant Griffin, 86, of Caledonia, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in West Point, Mississippi. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Lowndes. Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral...
Commercial Dispatch
Local nonprofit encourages community to ‘Get Rowdy’ for autism
For many parents, an autism diagnosis for their child can be wracked with uncertainty. What does it mean? What happens next? Where can they go for resources?. This was the scenario that Scott and Whitney Ferguson found themselves in when their 2-year-old son, Myers “Rowdy” Ferguson, was diagnosed in 2018.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia recaptures the ‘juice’ in shutout of Holly Springs
CALEDONIA — It took just three plays into Friday night’s game for Caledonia to recapture what had been missing the last two weeks. On third-and-9 against Holly Springs, Cavs senior defensive back Karsten Gullette picked off an errant pass and returned it 20 yards. Gullette’s interception would help set up a scoring drive, and the energy and excitement it ignited would buoy the Cavs to a 40-0 win, their first of the season.
Commercial Dispatch
Live updates: Mississippi State football visits Arizona in Power Five nonconference clash
Mississippi State football has made it to the desert. The Bulldogs will play at Arizona (1-0) at 10 p.m. Central (8 p.m. local time) on Saturday. Dispatch sports editor Theo DeRosa will provide live updates from Arizona Stadium in Tucson. 1:50 a.m.: Final: Mississippi State 39, Arizona 17. 1:38 a.m.:...
Commercial Dispatch
‘We’ve got to support him’: Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks has family behind him on Tucson trip — and always
ATLANTA — Tameka Marks carries her son’s picture across the airport on her chest, their shared surname and the number 7 clearly visible. Her pride in him seems nearly as tangible as the photo on her shirt. “I’m just ready to see him now,” she said. “Ready to...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Sept. 9)
WP — Kahnen Daniels 4 run (Quinterion Tillman-Evans kick), clock 8:11. WP — Keshawn Henley 1 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 0:49. NC — Ledareoun Mosley 59 pass from Ekamryn Smith (Mosley pass from Smith), clock 11:35. Fourth quarter. WP — Daniels 4 run (Tillman-Evans kick), clock 10:43...
Comments / 0