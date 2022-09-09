Happy Tuesday, Athletics Nation! Hope everyone has had a wonderful holiday season. The A’s won their last AL West division title in 2020. They were last place in 2022, and looking at the Oakland A’s roster right now, post-winter meetings and big free agent signings, not-last place seems about the best A’s fans can realistically hope for in 2023. Staff at The Athletic assessed the AL West teams heading into the second half of the offseason, citing each team’s “met” and “remaining” needs.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO