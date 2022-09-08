Read full article on original website
We’ll Never Forget: Remembering Alabamians and Tennesseans who died in 9/11 attacks
September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since thousands of people died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Since then, their names have been displayed at the new 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which stands in place of the Twin Towers.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Alcoa Tornadoes at Maryville Rebels – Week 4 (2022)
We have some free looks below on a few pictures. But to view the full gallery of photos, make sure you log in to your 5Star Preps account. If you’d like to purchase a photo, email 5StarPreps@gmail.com.
wvlt.tv
Smoky Mountain Air Show inspires East Tenn. student to serve her country
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the rainy weather did not stop people from attending the Smoky Mountain Air Show. The two-day event gave guests a chance to get as close as possible to the action. Kinsley Carol, a junior at Campbell County High School, said that the Smoky Mountain...
wvlt.tv
‘I pinch myself every day’ | Blue Angel pilot visits Carpenters Elem. School
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some kids dream of becoming a firefighter or veterinarian, but Lieutenant Scott Goossens always wanted to be a part of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Now he is in his first year on the team and is the left-wing pilot, Blue Angel #3. “It’s a surreal...
Knox County observes National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County and Knoxville are observing National Suicide Prevention Month throughout September to continue efforts to increase the awareness and understanding of suicide and mental health. World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10, and National Suicide Prevention Week runs September 4 through September 10 this...
Live Updates: No.24 Tennessee at No.17 Pitt
Tennessee and Pitt will now kickoff at 3:41 pm ET on ABC. The 24th-ranked Vols play their first ranked vs ranked matchup today as they take on the reigning ACC Champions. We will have live updates from the game available in this thread. Active Score- Tennessee-27, Pitt 20 4th Quarter Drive ...
wcyb.com
New recovery facility opening in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
wvlt.tv
The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend
VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
WBIR
FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Knoxville
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Knoxville Sunday. She landed at McGhee Tyson Airport just after 8 p.m.
wvlt.tv
New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
What East Tennessee needs to know about the COVID booster
The new COVID vaccine booster has been approved by the FDA, and the changes that come with the new booster could help protect East Tennessee from the virus.
1450wlaf.com
John Michael Montgomery doing well after Friday bus accident
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Everyone involved in Friday’s rollover RV accident on I-75 in Campbell County is recovering. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” said country music star John Michael Montgomery on his Facebook page this evening.
Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire in Sevier County 85% contained
After multiple days of intensive firefighting efforts, the wildfire that broke out in Wears Valley valley and burned nearly 4,000 acres is now 85% contained as of Friday afternoon.
WATE
Photos: First responders honor those who died on 9/11
WATE) — First responders in Knox County, including Knoxville, honored those who died trying to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Today marks the 21st Anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed, including those who were trying to help the victims escape after two planes hit the twin towers and another hit The Pentagon.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
wvlt.tv
Doctor’s give girl 2 days to live, 12 years later she’s giving back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You never know how strong you are, until it’s the only option. Kaelyn Adams learned her strength at just 5-years-old. Her father, Cal Adams, said hearing that diagnosis was tough. “When I took her that last time and he looked at me and said ‘I...
Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
