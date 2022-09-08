ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: No.24 Tennessee at No.17 Pitt

Tennessee and Pitt will now kickoff at 3:41 pm ET on ABC. The 24th-ranked Vols play their first ranked vs ranked matchup today as they take on the reigning ACC Champions. We will have live updates from the game available in this thread.  Active Score- Tennessee-27, Pitt 20 4th Quarter Drive ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

New recovery facility opening in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new facility opening in Knoxville with the goal of treating those are struggling. The Men's Faith Based Recovery Program will be a place that offers free help to anyone who needs it. Pastor Roy McGee with the recovery program told News 5 he used to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The history behind McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport is a strip of land bursting at the seams. The airport, located on the outskirts of the city of Alcoa, has existed in its current space since the 1930′s. ”An airport has played a crucial role and will continue to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tribally-owned museum to host 31st Cherokee Fall Festival over the weekend

VONORE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, people in Vonore will have a chance to experience parts of Native American culture they may not otherwise be able to learn about firsthand. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum is hosting its 31st Annual Cherokee Fall Festival. It will go from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day. During the event, visitors will have the chance to experience Native American food, Cherokee arts and crafts demonstrations, music and plenty of dancing.
VONORE, TN
wvlt.tv

New sculpture dedicated in downtown Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Sevierville has something new to offer visitors in the form of a piece of downtown history. “Bertie” The Bird Dog belonged to Dr. Zachary David Massey, a Sevierville physician who served as first district congressman. Now a sculpture of Bertie is standing in downtown Sevierville to let people know of how this faithful dog accompanied Dr. Massey to his office every day.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

John Michael Montgomery doing well after Friday bus accident

JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Everyone involved in Friday’s rollover RV accident on I-75 in Campbell County is recovering. “Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries,” said country music star John Michael Montgomery on his Facebook page this evening.
JELLICO, TN
WATE

Photos: First responders honor those who died on 9/11

WATE) — First responders in Knox County, including Knoxville, honored those who died trying to save lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Today marks the 21st Anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in the United States. On Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of people were killed, including those who were trying to help the victims escape after two planes hit the twin towers and another hit The Pentagon.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Tennessee fugitive captured in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An escaped inmate from Tennessee was taken into custody in Mobile. The Cocke County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force for their help locating and bringing into custody Eric “E.B.” Ballard. According to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office […]
MOBILE, AL

