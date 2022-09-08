ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Buy-and-Hold Dividend Machines

Federal Realty Trust is the only REIT on the short list of stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of payout bumps. Realty Income has steadily increased its monthly dividend payment. American Tower will be more insulated from a possible recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Lakeland Industries (LAKE -1.67%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty is a retail REIT with about 1,600 properties across the lower 48. The company has outperformed the broad market sharply since its 1994 IPO. Growing dividends and a sustainable payout ratio point to continued popularity among investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Bbcp#U S Concrete#Price Optimization#Infrastructure#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cfo
Motley Fool

Want Passive Income? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks

Falling stock prices don't always correlate with shrinking profits or revenue. Walgreens isn't growing quickly, but it's growing fast enough to easily sustain and increase its payout. Viatris is still getting its footing as an independent entity, and it's gearing up for long-term growth. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Stocks You Need to Sell Before Q4

Market volatility is widespread ahead of the Fed’s September rate hike. Moreover, experts are wary of the near-term market uncertainties. Given this volatile backdrop, it could be wise to avoid...
STOCKS
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Labaton Sucharow Notifies TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") TSP for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Oracle (ORCL 1.54%) Q1 2023 Earnings Call. Sep...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Spotify's impressive growth is helping to revitalize the music industry. Roblox might be the best way for investors to bet on the metaverse. Airbnb is capitalizing on the death of the traditional workplace by appealing to remote workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2022 Has Been a Sour Year for Investors: 3 Stocks to Buy to Prepare for 2023

College enrollment could rebound in 2023, which would be good news for Chegg. Lululemon Athletica has major expansion plans and the capabilities to see them through. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

The FDA will give Novavax stock a big boost heading into winter. Heron could add another key piece to the puzzle later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Forward stock splits can be viewed as bullish signals, as they tend to occur after significant share price appreciation. Amazon benefits from a strong market position in three high-growth industries. Amazon stock currently trades at an inexpensive 2.6 times sales. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS

