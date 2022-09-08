Read full article on original website
Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares are trading lower by 4.97% to $212.18 Monday morning after the company announced a proposed offering of $900 million convertible senior notes. The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Alnylam, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on September 15, 2027,...
Novartis Injects $300M In Early-Stage Biologics Research Tech
Novartis AG NVS is investing in next-generation biotherapeutics to create a fully integrated, dedicated $300 million to bolster its capacity and capabilities for early technical development of biologics. Spanning both drug substance and drug product development, the multi-year investment will be implemented across existing Novartis locations in Switzerland, Slovenia, and...
3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields
The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance.
RBB Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In RBB To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against RBB Bancorp RBB ("RBB" or the "Company").
Regulus Shares Surge After Early-Stage RGLS8429 Data In Rare Kidney Disease
Biopharmaceutical company Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS shares jumped after topline safety and Pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) trial of RGLS8429 in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). ADPKD is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts, primarily in the kidneys. The data exhibited that...
Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Alexandria Real Estate
Alexandria Real Estate ARE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Alexandria Real Estate has an average price target of $172.5 with a high of $200.00 and a low of $140.00.
Madison Covrd Call & Eqt: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share. On Thursday, Madison Covrd Call & Eqt will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 18 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fifth Third Bancorp
Within the last quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average price target of $45.4 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $43.00.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Livent, Amgen And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 19.6% to $18.20. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
Will Investors Notice Exciting Sign On PACCAR's Chart?
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of PACCAR PCAR. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2022
According to TD Securities, the prior rating for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund BTO was changed from Buy to Action List Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.88 and a 52-week-low of $31.95. At the end of the last trading period, John Hancock Finl Opps closed at $35.82. According...
How Wirex Expanded And What The Future Holds For Crypto As 'An Everyday Utility'
New America High Income: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New America High Income HYB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Thursday, New America High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Superette Announces Court-Approved Sale And Investment Solicitation Process
Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:
Europe Approves Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For Adults
The European Commission has approved the expanded conditional approval of Novavax Inc's NVAX Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a homologous and heterologous booster for adults aged 18 and older. The approval follows the recommendation made by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this month. The...
