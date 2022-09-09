Gameday Central – Canisius (1-2-3) vs. Cleveland State (3-1-2) Game #7. Canisius Links: News | Roster | Coaching Staff | Schedule | Statistics. Cleveland State Links: News | Roster | Coaching Staff | Schedule | Statistics. The Canisius women's soccer team starts a three-game homestand Saturday when it entertains...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO