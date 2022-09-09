Read full article on original website
The Legend of Lizzie BordenSara BFall River, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Primary, Slatersville premiere & Yoga at the Barn: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
The statewide primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and residents can find their polling location and view a sample ballot here or by calling the North Smithfield Board of Canvassers at (401) 767-2200 ext. 504. There will be no primary this year...
Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September
Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
‘This is not just some harmless prank’: community center fence vandalized in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The Portsmouth Democratic Town Committee said that the fence of the Common Fence Point Community center was vandalized. The community center is scheduled to be the location of the committee’s annual fundraiser Sunday. Ahead of the event, messages reading, “Not welcome demon rats,” “LBQT...
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
“Simply the Best” comes to PPAC – Ann Clanton
Tina Turner the Musical Launches Road Tour in Providence. Closing last month to rave reviews, with a Tony Award for the lead actress and garnering 11 nominations, “Tina: The Musical” concluded a successful run on Broadway – but for Rhode Island fans there’s no need to worry that they missed out on the multi-Tony Award winning production. Because “TINA” launched its North American tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Sunday September 11th and it will continue here until September 18th, Then it’s on to visit 30 cities in its first year.
Local charity event raises money for cancer research
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday. Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
Better Bay Alliance Sounds Alarm for Boating Safety
Both fatal and near-fatal boating accidents on Narragansett Bay have prompted local boating enthusiasts to sound the alarm for boating safety. The non-profit organization Better Bay Alliance was formed in January 2020 after racing sailor Sandra G. Tartaglino, while helming a catamaran in the New England 100 Regatta, was struck by a powerboat and killed. More recently, in August of this year, a 30-foot sailboat competing in the Aloha Cup was hit from behind by a larger powerboat and the sailboat’s skipper and three crew narrowly escaped serious injury if not death itself.
South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs
Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
Pizza or Seafood? The Best of Both Worlds Can Be Yours at This Providence Restaurant
Now, you can have the best of both worlds at this Providence restaurant. Pizza Marvin on Wickenden Street in Fox Point announced their new collaboration — featuring locally sourced ingredients — that will be available next week, and for a limited monthly appearance moving forward. Marvin on the...
Remembering the local victims of 9/11
Sunday marks 21 years since the U.S. was the target of a coordinated terrorist attack that killed thousands, including several people from Southern New England.
RI Weather for September 11, 2022 – John Donnelly
Cloud cover increases through the day as low pressure creeps in from the southwest, some light showers beginning in the overnight hours into Monday. Morning lows in the mid 60’s rise to the low 80’s with a still light westerly breeze. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah,...
Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out inside Providence club
Providence police arrested a man in possession of a ghost gun outside a club on Broad Street.
On the Job: Providence schools hiring various positions
They are currently hiring teachers, teacher assistants, school leadership, bus monitors, clerks, crossing guards and central office administrative positions.
Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom
8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
Gimme’ Shelter – Earl, at the Providence Animal Control Center
Hi! I’m Earl and I am about 2 to 3 years old. I came in injured, but I am feeling better, I was bit in the leg, can you believe it?! That’s probably where I got the FIV from 🙁 no worries, that doesn’t bother me at all!
