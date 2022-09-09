ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

rimonthly.com

Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September

Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Larry Smiglewski is working 24/7. “We’re in tech [rehearsal], so basically an all-hours thing.”. Smiglewski is the production stage manager for “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical.” The show’s national tour is launching this week from the Providence Performing Arts Center. This is the 21st show...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Narragansett, RI
Society
City
Narragansett, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
nrinow.news

The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island

Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
rinewstoday.com

“Simply the Best” comes to PPAC – Ann Clanton

Tina Turner the Musical Launches Road Tour in Providence. Closing last month to rave reviews, with a Tony Award for the lead actress and garnering 11 nominations, “Tina: The Musical” concluded a successful run on Broadway – but for Rhode Island fans there’s no need to worry that they missed out on the multi-Tony Award winning production. Because “TINA” launched its North American tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center, Sunday September 11th and it will continue here until September 18th, Then it’s on to visit 30 cities in its first year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

Better Bay Alliance Sounds Alarm for Boating Safety

Both fatal and near-fatal boating accidents on Narragansett Bay have prompted local boating enthusiasts to sound the alarm for boating safety. The non-profit organization Better Bay Alliance was formed in January 2020 after racing sailor Sandra G. Tartaglino, while helming a catamaran in the New England 100 Regatta, was struck by a powerboat and killed. More recently, in August of this year, a 30-foot sailboat competing in the Aloha Cup was hit from behind by a larger powerboat and the sailboat’s skipper and three crew narrowly escaped serious injury if not death itself.
NEWPORT, RI
rinewstoday.com

South County Psychiatry opens weight, wellness program in Cranston – as Lifespan closes theirs

Hope for hundreds of patients left without services in Rhode Island. Dr. Vincent Pera has joined South County Psychiatry to open The Weight and Wellness Institute. The offices will be in Cranston, on Pontiac Avenue, right off Route 95. Dr. Pera is the past director of the Centers for Weight and Wellness at Lifespan, which closed suddenly, with little notice to its patients. The Lifespan program offered the Optifast nutrition supplement, and when the program closed there was no other provider in Rhode Island.
CRANSTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Weather for September 11, 2022 – John Donnelly

Cloud cover increases through the day as low pressure creeps in from the southwest, some light showers beginning in the overnight hours into Monday. Morning lows in the mid 60’s rise to the low 80’s with a still light westerly breeze. ___. John Donnelly was born in Hialeah,...
JOHNSTON, RI
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dead Skunks, Knife Threat & Angry Mom

8:50 a.m. – A caller told police a neighbor was trapping and euthanizing skunks. Police talked to someone at DEM, who told them it was legal in Rhode Island to do this. Police told the caller not to leave food out for stray or wild animals. 1:01 p.m. –...
WARWICK, RI

