Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.

BRISTOL, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO