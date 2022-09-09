Read full article on original website
She Had an AirTag in Her Lost Luggage. It Led Police to a Baggage Handler’s Home.
An Apple AirTag in Eastvale, Calif. on Dec. 28, 2021. (Carlos Jaramillo/The New York Times) A traveler who put a tracking device in her bag helped sheriff’s deputies in Florida identify an airport worker who was accused of stealing more than $16,000 in goods from passengers’ luggage, authorities said.
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
Horror details emerge after parents and their three children are found shot dead at home
AUTHORITIES have identified the family of five found dead at a Maryland home on Friday. The bodies of the Milligan family were discovered by cops after a call to the home. The two adults and three children had suffered from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old male was identified as Marcus Edward...
Texas Teenager With Shotgun Takes Down Two Home Invaders, One Escapes
The 17-year-old grabbed the gun after noticing three armed men were trying to break into his home, according to local law enforcement.
9to5Mac
Florida airline worker arrested after AirTag reveals he stole thousands of dollars worth of luggage
Apple’s AirTag item tracker has been the subject of a number of stories, and the latest comes from an investigation in Florida. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that AirTag data was used as part of its search to find the airline worker who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of checked luggage…
17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash
A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Dad Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Jeep With 9-Year-Old Son Inside
According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the father lost control of the wheel while driving over the weekend.
Watch as baby smiles after her life was saved by an off-duty nurse on a plane when she stopped breathing
THIS is the incredible moment an off-duty nurse reportedly saved a baby's life on a flight 30 minutes after take off. Nurse Tamara Panzino was onboard the Spirit Airlines Flight 1691 from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Orlando, Florida on Thursday when a three-month old baby girl stopped breathing. The heart-warming footage,...
Walmart Sneaker Theft, $225,000 Insider Heist Just the Tip of the Iceberg
“I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed,” Mizzo Boutique owner Mohamad Fritis told local Philadelphia news affiliate WPVI Thursday after three break-ins and two additional attempts robbed his business of up to $90,000 in merchandise. Fritis said he previously installed security cameras in the store and added security gates to block his window, recently fitting his business with new locks after the thieves had managed to drill their way inside. Meanwhile, police in Connecticut’s Fairfield County are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers from Stamford’s Plug...
Woman Plunges Over Waterfall After Attempting to Retrieve Phone, Somehow Survives
Let this be a lesson to you next time you pull out your phone to take a snap of a nearby waterfall. Recently, a woman barely survived after falling nearly 70 feet over a waterfall in Kentucky. Yet, moments before she fell, she attempted to retrieve her cell phone. According...
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified
The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido. The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications. Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he...
Daily Beast
Mom ‘Not Talking’ After Her Three Young Kids Drown Overnight at Coney Island
A 30-year-old mother who refuses to answer questions from police is reportedly suspected of drowning her three children in the waters off a Coney Island beach in the early hours of Monday. A boy, 7, and two girls, ages 4 and 3 months old, were found unconscious on the sand...
floridaing.com
Airports in Florida: Where You Embark on Your Sunny Vacation
If you’re looking for a place to land for your vacation and airports in Florida, you’re in luck. The Sunshine State is home to dozens of airports, large and small. Whether you’re flying into Miami International Airport or flying in your private jet to Orlando Executive Airport, you’ll find plenty of options for getting around Florida by air.
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
