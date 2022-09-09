ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash

A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake

The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
ACCIDENTS
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sneaker Theft, $225,000 Insider Heist Just the Tip of the Iceberg

“I did everything I can to protect my store and it still got robbed,” Mizzo Boutique owner Mohamad Fritis told local Philadelphia news affiliate WPVI Thursday after three break-ins and two additional attempts robbed his business of up to $90,000 in merchandise. Fritis said he previously installed security cameras in the store and added security gates to block his window, recently fitting his business with new locks after the thieves had managed to drill their way inside. Meanwhile, police in Connecticut’s Fairfield County are searching for two suspects in connection with the theft of a $900 pair of sneakers from Stamford’s Plug...
EVANSVILLE, IN
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

Tourist killed by shark while snorkelling in Bahamas is identified

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido. The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications. Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
floridaing.com

Airports in Florida: Where You Embark on Your Sunny Vacation

If you’re looking for a place to land for your vacation and airports in Florida, you’re in luck. The Sunshine State is home to dozens of airports, large and small. Whether you’re flying into Miami International Airport or flying in your private jet to Orlando Executive Airport, you’ll find plenty of options for getting around Florida by air.
FLORIDA STATE

