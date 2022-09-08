ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 2nd place at Pike/Shortridge

Beech Grove Eva Kidwell lead team with close behind Brooke Roessler senior night and Anjolea Borden with season low 61. Overall all the girls have made great strides to improve with a season low team score tonight. Great job ladies!. Pike Betsy medalist with score of 54.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Beech grove Girls Varsity Golf wins in match play against Crispus Attucks on a time-shortened event

Beech Grove won against Crispus Attucks in a two girl best ball match play match. Beech Grove won the first four holes, halved on the 5th hole, and won the last 6th hole in a time-shortened match. Very proud of how the Beech Grove girls Eva and Kyra learned a differnet type of game, were respectful, and showed great sportmanship. Crispus Attucks’ girls Jayda and Jordan also showed great attidtude and sportmanship.
BEECH GROVE, IN
Special Game Info from Southport and Friday Fan Bus

Tomorrow the football team makes a short trip over to Southport High School for their Friday night game. This will be SHS’ Homecoming game and there is some important information for visitors to the event. Please see the details below:. Online Ticket Purchasing: https://southportcardinals.com/tickets/. Visitor gate and seating: Visitors...
SOUTHPORT, IN
Girl’s Basketball Apparel Shop

Basketball season is right around the corner. With that being said, the Beech Grove Girls Basketball team shop is now open! We offer a BG plain logo, as well as GBB specific. There is also spirit wear available for your family and friends. Check out the shop details below. OUR...
BEECH GROVE, IN

