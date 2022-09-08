Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
PhillyBite
Explore Lancaster County Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for a place to explore in Pennsylvania, you'll want to explore Lancaster County. This region is home to many exciting things to do. For example, you can take the Strasburg Rail Road and ride the historic rails. This experience can be beautiful, thrilling, and unpredictable. Also, don't miss the magic lantern shows, which entertained audiences before the invention of television. The shows featured hand-drawn images projected onto lanterns and were performed by showmen who traveled by troupes. These performances are unique to Lancaster, PA, and only a few locations around the country still hold these authentic shows.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucks Man Causes $1.5M In Damage Stealing Copper Wire From Old Power Plants To Resell: Feds
A 43-year-old Bucks County man has been charged with causing at least $1.5 million in damage to old power plants while stealing copper wire, authorities said. The crimes were allegedly committed at four coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland, according to US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. Michael Garrison, of...
walnutport.com
In Nazareth, rally calls for inclusive Lehigh Valley
About 70 people gathered Saturday in Nazareth Borough Park in what organizers said was an effort to make every area resident feel safe, included and welcome.
More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is
SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place for a Pennsylvania retirement, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live. Media Borough is the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, according to a SmartAsset analysis. SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data...
thebrownandwhite.com
Pennsylvania labor shortage affects local restaurants
Jenny’s Kuali, which will close at the end of this month, has been hit particularly hard by the labor shortage — and they are not alone. Like many restaurant owners, Jenny Lim, who owns the restaurant with her husband Roy, said it has become too difficult to keep workers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio
A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
sanatogapost.com
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale
POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
walnutport.com
Parkland confirms schools to reopen Monday
Parkland schools will reopen Monday, the district confirmed on Sunday. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
walnutport.com
How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q&As
Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t).
PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-12
Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On September 12, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct unspecified work on Business Route 209 between Glenbrook Road and PA 611 in Stroud Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on September 13 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
UPDATE: Truck dumps 50 bags of flour onto Easton hill, dispatch supervisor says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new details from the Easton Police Department. A rig carrying loads of bagged flour dumped its contents Sunday as the driver made its way up a steep hill in Easton, according to a Northampton County 911 dispatch supervisor. The incident happened...
WOLF
Ammo imports have dropped 34%, shops are now facing a shortage across the county
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Supply chain issues have affected a lot of things over the last year plus - hunters even having trouble finding ammo. Ammunition is in high demand, and with hunting season starting, local retailers are doing the best they can. The shortage comes from challenges of...
Free breakfasts for all Pa. schoolchildren to start on Oct. 1
Pennsylvania parents will soon be able to check making breakfast off their list of things to do in the morning rush to get their children ready for school. Starting Oct. 1 and running through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, that morning meal will be provided in schools. Gov....
Trustee Convicted Of Stealing $100K From PA Bar With Expired Liquor License
A 51-year-old woman was convicted of stealing more than $100,000 from the Pennsylvania bar she worked at for more than a decade, authorities said. Vycky Macri, of Reading, was found guilty Friday, Sept. 9 of theft by unlawful taking and failure to make required disposition of funds, according to the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
wlvr.org
Supporters of ‘You Belong. You Matter.’ campaign rally at Nazareth Borough Park
Dozens of Nazareth residents gathered Saturday afternoon at the borough park for the first annual Nazareth Together rally, in support of the local “You Belong”’ campaign. The campaign encouraged businesses around the Nazareth area to post signs that said “You Belong. You Matter.” in their windows....
Comments / 0