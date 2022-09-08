ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnutport, PA

PhillyBite

Explore Lancaster County Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for a place to explore in Pennsylvania, you'll want to explore Lancaster County. This region is home to many exciting things to do. For example, you can take the Strasburg Rail Road and ride the historic rails. This experience can be beautiful, thrilling, and unpredictable. Also, don't miss the magic lantern shows, which entertained audiences before the invention of television. The shows featured hand-drawn images projected onto lanterns and were performed by showmen who traveled by troupes. These performances are unique to Lancaster, PA, and only a few locations around the country still hold these authentic shows.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thebrownandwhite.com

Pennsylvania labor shortage affects local restaurants

Jenny’s Kuali, which will close at the end of this month, has been hit particularly hard by the labor shortage — and they are not alone. Like many restaurant owners, Jenny Lim, who owns the restaurant with her husband Roy, said it has become too difficult to keep workers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#United States#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sheetz Stores#Pa Starting Rate Of Pay
Times News

Filmmaker plans Tamaqua studio

A Pennsylvania filmmaker and actor is eyeing land in Tamaqua for a $30 million film studio complex complete with an on-site hotel, catering facility and day care. “We anticipate being very competitive with comparable film studios in New York City, New Jersey, Hudson Valley and Atlanta, Georgia. We believe that we will rapidly become the go-to film studio in the Northeast region,” said Robert J. Morgalo.
TAMAQUA, PA
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
walnutport.com

Parkland confirms schools to reopen Monday

Parkland schools will reopen Monday, the district confirmed on Sunday. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
WALNUTPORT, PA
Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 9-12

Monroe County, PA | According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On September 12, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct unspecified work on Business Route 209 between Glenbrook Road and PA 611 in Stroud Township. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on September 13 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Stroudsburg woman loses $1,319 in Amazon scam

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message. On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge. […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

