dotesports.com
How to change your locker color in Splatoon 3
Customization plays a big role in making Splatoon a game full of ways for players to express themselves, and in Splatoon 3 that includes a Locker Room where everyone can display various items they collect throughout their time in Splatsville. From tossing in your favorite weapon to hanging up a...
dotesports.com
ThatSrb2DUDE reaches S+ in Splatoon 3 ranked in lightning-quick fashion
Twitch streamer and avid Splatoon player ThatSrb2DUDE managed the impossible today, reaching Splatoon 3’s highest rank less than 24 hours after the game’s release. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a monumental task, one that takes months or even years to achieve. Splatoon 3, like many other games with skilled-based matchmaking, assigns its players a ranked based off their in-game performances and results. In Splatoon 3’s ranked system, the point values of wins gradually decrease as you rise in rank while the penalty per loss subsequently increases. This means that climbing all the way from C-, the game’s lowest rank, to S+ requires immense skill.
dotesports.com
How to get a bigger locker in Splatoon 3
Splatoon is known for featuring plenty of ways for players to show off their fresh style, whether that be through their gear, artwork sharing, or the new locker and Splashtag customization options that were added in Splatoon 3. Lockers aren’t seen as often as a Splashtag, but players have access...
dotesports.com
How to import your Splatoon 2 save data into Splatoon 3
One of the first things many players think of when they pick up the next game in a franchise is whether their data, collectibles, and achievements will transfer over from the previous game they played. Those who’ve poured hundreds or even thousands of hours into a game enjoy seeing some kind of benefit, or even just lip service, for the amount of time they’ve played.
dotesports.com
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com
When is Toy Story Adventure coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?
The Disney and Marvel games showcase at the D23 Expo teased lots of exciting content across both worlds set to come in the future. Among the many reveals and teasers was a look at a big update for the adventure life-sim game Disney Dreamlight Valley. The cozy Disney game was...
dotesports.com
How to change your appearance, gender, skin tone, and species in Splatoon 3
Sometimes Inklings and Octolings want more than just a change of fashion in Splatoon 3. Sometimes a player might no longer like the look of their character, want to change certain parts to work with a new item of clothing they wore, or just try to match together with a team of theirs. When it comes to customization, there are several ways to not only change your appearance but the entire look of your character.
dotesports.com
How to get Sully’s ‘NEW’ Seaplane Glider in Fortnite
Epic Games is one of the best companies when it comes to partnering with brands for exclusive deals and content. For multiple games that have launched in 2022, Epic has offered unique items in Fortnite for players who pre-order it on its service. Now, the next exclusive has been leaked with the release date for the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
dotesports.com
How to watch the Sept. 13 Nintendo Direct
After a few days of rumors and leaks, Nintendo has officially announced another one of its Nintendo Direct videos. Like most of the company’s Directs, this video will show off upcoming games and will hopefully have a surprise or two for big fans. The show will be about 40 minutes long, but don’t expect news on much beyond the next few months: this Direct will be focused on games coming out this winter.
dotesports.com
Do you need a PC for Oculus Quest 2? Explained
When you’re new to the world of VR headsets and looking to know where to start, it might be hard to figure out which one is right for you. There are quite a few different models, each with its own particular features, covering a wide price range. And one...
dotesports.com
Nintendo UK will not livestream tomorrow’s Direct out of respect for Queen Elizabeth
While tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct showcase will still go on as originally scheduled in several regions, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II will affect the event in the U.K. Nintendo announced today that out of respect for the U.K.’s period of national mourning, the event will not be livestreamed in the country as originally intended.
dotesports.com
The deepest end: Splatoon 3 streamer gets rolled in first ranked match by NA’s top squad
Splatoon streamer Magic8Ball ventured into ranked games in the recently released Splatoon 3, only to immediately run into arguably North America’s best Splatoon team, Starburst, in his first match. Splatoon hosts a niche yet active esports scene, with many of its top teams boasting near-complete dominance over the title....
hypebeast.com
dotesports.com
Rayman will star in a DLC story for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
During the Ubisoft Forward press conference, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope developers teased a future DLC featuring Rayman from the beloved platformer franchise. Set to release on Oct. 20, 2022, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is already looking to build off the base game with future post-launch crossover content. Following an updated gameplay trailer at Ubisoft Forward’s games showcase, developers teased a brief image of Rayman alongside Mario and Rabbid Princess Peach. Not giving any gameplay glimpses or timeline information yet, Rayman was revealed to take part “In a new DLC adventure with Rabbids” sometime in the game’s future.
dotesports.com
Rainbow Six Mobile enters closed beta on Sept. 12
Ubisoft recently announced that Rainbow Six Mobile would start its closed beta stage on Sept. 12. The standalone title for mobile platforms was first announced in April, and closed Alpha tests were already underway around May. The closed beta announcement was made official with a trailer featuring short gameplay clips...
