ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clairton, PA

What to watch in Week 2: WPIAL’s top passing attack has showdown with Clairton

By Chris Harlan
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hs0K5_0hoEGTx700
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem throws a pass during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Youthtowne.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart quarterback Nehemiah Azeem has already thrown for almost 700 yards and ranks as the top passer in the WPIAL, but his coach knows what skeptics are probably saying.

Prove it again, this time against Clairton.

“I think we already kind of showed we are for real, no matter what happens Saturday,” said OLSH coach Donnie Militzer, whose Chargers are 2-0.

No. 2 OLSH hosts No. 3 Clairton (0-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moon.

Azeem threw for 437 yards against Shenango in Week Zero and followed up with a 257-yard game against Rochester in Week 1. As Militzer points out, both teams were WPIAL playoff qualifiers a year ago.

The 5-foot-9 senior has completed 47 of 73 attempts for 694 yards and eight touchdowns.

“The thing that impresses me the most is he can make every throw,” Militzer said. “Coaching at the (FCS) level the last past four years, his arm is as good as anyone I’ve come across at that level.”

OLSH hired Militzer in March after four seasons as an assistant at Robert Morris. He previously was a head coach at Gateway and Charleroi.

His quarterbacks coach is Jimmy Moore, a 2,300-yard passer for Militzer as a Gateway senior in 2013. If Azeem could maintain his current 350-yard per game average, he’d surpass that total by Week 6.

“Everywhere I’ve been, our offense has been able to throw for some yards,” Militzer said. “Guys like playing in the system. With (Azeem), he has just embraced everything about it. I wrote the playbook and he knows it as well as me, if not better.”

Saturday’s game with Clairton is a rematch from the 2021 WPIAL quarterfinals. OLSH won 29-15, as Azeem passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking for a win

Ellwood City hasn’t won a football game since the 2018 finale, a 27-game losing streak that ranks as the longest active in the WPIAL.

Might there be hope here in Week 2 for the Wolverines and first-year coach Dan Bradley? Their opponent Friday night is Carlynton, a young team that’s trying to end its own six-game losing streak. Both teams are 0-2.

Ellwood City hasn’t won a game since Oct. 26, 2018. That night the team celebrated a 34-26 win at home over Brentwood in the season finale.

The Wolverines endured three winless seasons since, finishing 0-10 in 2019, 0-7 in 2020 and 0-8 last season. They’re 0-2 this year after losses to Brentwood, 34-21, and Union, 20-6.

The school district hired Bradley in January, giving the program a coach with a winning pedigree. Bradley went 49-19 in six seasons at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart with a WPIAL Class A title in 2018 and a runner-up finish last season.

Carlynton started its season with losses to Carrick, 14-0, and Riverview, 38-8.

These ones count

It’s safe to say the WPIAL is easing into conference play. The 59-game WPIAL schedule for Week 2 includes only three conference matchups:

• Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley in Class 6A

• Baldwin at Upper St. Clair in the Allegheny Six

• Pine-Richland at Penn Hills in the Northeast

The City League also has its first league game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday when Perry faces Westinghouse at Cupples Stadium.

Looking for a win, too

Mt. Lebanon and Moon had great seasons a year ago, with both reaching the WPIAL finals. But when they meet Friday in Moon for a nonconference game, they’ll each be trying to avoid a rare 0-3 start.

Moon, the WPIAL Class 5A runner-up last year, hasn’t started a season with three consecutive losses since 2011. Yet, the Tigers started this year with losses to West Allegheny, 41-0, and Montour, 14-2.

It’s been even longer for Mt. Lebanon. The reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A champion hasn’t endured an 0-3 start since 2008. This year, the Blue Devils have lost to Gateway, 21-6, and Bethel Park in overtime, 27-24.

Moon missed the playoffs in 2011, but Mt. Lebanon qualified in ‘08 despite losing its first five games.

Season opener for Mohawk

Mohawk will finally start its football season with a nonconference game Friday at Laurel, ending a three-week pause over hazing allegations.

The Warriors canceled a preseason scrimmage and their first two regular-season games as school district administrators and the Lawrence County district attorney investigated. The school district found that the incident involved a “small number of individual players” and was not part of a systemic problem.

“While the incident is disturbing and unacceptable, it is not a part of the District’s culture and appropriate parties have been and will be held accountable,” the district said in a statement last week.

Tags: Clairton, Ellwood City, Mohawk, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 3

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 3:. Boyd had five catches for 133 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass from Logan Kushner, in North Allegheny’s 29-18 nonconference victory over McDowell. The Tigers (3-0) will host Baldwin (1-2) in a nonconference game Friday night.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Charleroi, PA
City
Penn Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Clairton, PA
Football
City
Rochester, PA
Clairton, PA
Sports
City
Moon, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Brentwood, PA
City
Shenango Township, PA
City
Coraopolis, PA
City
Clairton, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
Tribune-Review

Westmoreland set to end deal with Monessen for blight project

Westmoreland commissioners on Thursday are expected to terminate a contract with Monessen to coordinate a plan to remove blighted properties in the city. Officials signed off on a $7,500 deal late last year in which the county planning department would oversee efforts to identify and publicize efforts to remove dilapidated structures and unsafe properties from a multi-block area in downtown Monessen.
MONESSEN, PA
Tribune-Review

2 injured in Shaler house fire

Two people were taken by ambulance for medical treatment from the scene of a house fire early Thursday in Shaler, according to an Allegheny County 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Spencer Lane. First responders remained at the scene after...
DONEGAL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Hazing#American Football#Olsh
Tribune-Review

3 shot in 2 incidents in Pittsburgh's Hill District

Three people were shot in two separate incidents Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, city police said. • In a shooting in the 2800 block of Centre Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., a child received a grazing wound on the head and a male victim was shot in the thumb, according to Pittsburgh police and Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh secures funding to boost DUI enforcement, which is about half what it was 5 years ago

Pittsburgh police are making about half the DUI arrests they did just five years ago, but a state grant could help the bureau ramp up enforcement, officials said Wednesday. A $174,000 grant from PennDOT’s Highway Safety Division will help pay for overtime for officers to work DUI checkpoints and patrols, said Sgt. Terry Donnelly, who heads the bureau’s DUI task force. Money also will go toward related training, checkpoint equipment and other supplies, he said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribune-Review

Eradicate Hate Summit returns to Pittsburgh

Nearly four years after a heavily armed gunman massacred worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue, Laura Ellsworth told University of Pittsburgh Chancellor Emeritus Mark Nordenberg, “Somebody has got to do something.”. Ellsworth, partner-in-charge of global community service initiatives for the Jones Day law firm, wanted to make sure...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station

A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in the 4900 block of Allegheny River Boulevard in Penn Hills, authorities said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Dante Benjamin Jones of Pittsburgh. Allegheny County Police said the...
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
659
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy