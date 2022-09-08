Read full article on original website
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a robbery-in-progress at gunpoint at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place at around 1:57 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Updated and upgraded,” Tottenville, $1.35M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, four-bedroom, four-bath, all-brick center-hall colonial home is in excellent move-in condition with an in-ground pool, an outdoor kitchen in the backyard and a full finished basement, according to the listing on SILive.com.
Community Board 2 Declares War on Cars, Rejects Rezoning Application for Lincoln Dealership
Community Board 2 voted Thursday to reject a rezoning application filed by the owners of an auto dealership who seek to convert a dilapidated site on Northern Boulevard into a Lincoln showroom. The reason for the rejection was not that the proposed building would be too large or that the...
Cops: Man stabbed and robbed in West Brighton; female suspect still being sought by police
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in West Brighton on Sunday afternoon, police say. The alleged incident took place in front of 1151 Castleton Ave. at approximately 2:50 p.m. when a female wearing all black, with a scarf over her face, used an unknown weapon to stab the victim several times before grabbing a bag containing $300 in cash, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Anthony Varvaro, Staten Island baseball star, Port Authority cop and father of 4, killed by wrong-way driver
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local baseball legend who pitched in the Majors before becoming a Port Authority police officer died Sunday morning in a vehicular crash in New Jersey, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Anthony Varvaro, 37, leaves behind a wife, four children and countless members of the Staten...
FDNY: 7 hurt in multi-car crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp, several seriously
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A multi-vehicle crash on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp injured seven people — several seriously — and sparked a large emergency response Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Hylan and Locust Avenue, according to an official from the FDNY’s...
DOT turning this North Shore neighborhood into a Vision Zero hellscape (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Let’s just put stop signs, speed bumps and speed cameras everywhere. The city Department of Transportation is reviewing requests from the Van Duzer Civic Association to install “traffic calming measures” to slow down speeders on Occident Avenue in Stapleton. This hilly street...
Viral Video Shows Paterson Fire Trucks Colliding
A social media video shows a collision of two Paterson fire engines that sent eight of the Silk City's bravest to the hospital. An engine headed west on Broadway begins making a left onto Straight Street when the cab is bashed by a southbound truck around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the video posted by @glow2worm.
Four people shot overnight in two Jersey City incidents
Four people were shot in two separate incidents hours apart in Jersey City overnight. A 33-year-old man and a juvenile were shot just before midnight Saturday, one on Bergen Avenue, between Bramhall and Lexington avenues; and the other around the corner on Lexington, police said in radio transmissions. Both injuries...
Man, 62, thrown down front steps of Staten Island home, police say
MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (PIX11) — A man was injured when he was thrown down the stairs of a home in Staten Island last month, police said on Saturday. The 62-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with another man in front of a home along Lockman Avenue near Richmond Terrace at around 7:45 p.m. […]
Jersey City man jumps in bay, but can’t elude Bayonne police
A Jersey City man who jumped into the Newark Bay in an attempt to elude Bayonne police has been charged with multiple offenses after police found the car he was using had been reported stolen. Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, was taken into custody at 12:44 a.m. Saturday from the area...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Two men robbed by gun-toting trio in Hoboken: police
Two men were robbed by three assailants who brandished a handgun on Observer Highway in Hoboken early Sunday morning, authorities said. The victims, described in their early 20s, were near Washington Street at 4:40 a.m. when three men approached and displayed a handgun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The assailants...
Bayonne switches to night-time recycling pick-ups in October
Bayonne is switching to night-time pick-ups of recycling effective Tuesday, October 4, Mayor James Davis has announced. The new schedule will cover cans and bottles and mixed paper and cardboard. The changes aims to make pick-ups more efficient by doing so during a time with less traffic. “The major reason...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Bazaar Supermarket opens 1st Manhattan store
Food Bazaar Supermarket, a family-owned grocer with over 30 stores in the New York metropolitan area,opened its first Manhattan location Thursday at the One East Harlem building. Located at 201 East 125th Street, the new store brings an array of international food offerings and low prices to the East Harlem neighborhood.
New Jersey Firetrucks Collide En Route to Fire, Sending Eight to Hospital
Eight New Jersey firefighters were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after two trucks collided with one another on their way to a house fire. Engine 1 and Engine 5 were just half a mile shy of the fire in Paterson when their trucks crashed at Broadway and Straight Street just before 6 p.m., according to local reports. One of the trucks was reported to have also crashed into a nearby building, reported NBC New York, adding that Fire Chief Brian McDermott was on his way to the hospital to check on the injured crew, where one of them was said to be in bad shape. Another ambulance was called to the site of the crash just before 7 p.m.Read it at NBC New York
Thief’s return for muggings outside bank on Staten Island? A prison sentence.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This thief’s tally from two alleged muggings outside a Grasmere bank earlier this year is $29, a felony conviction and three years in prison. Muhammad Spencer, 34, of St. George, has pleaded guilty to attempted robbery to satisfy all charges against him stemming from the attacks.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
Closure of Route 440 for sewer repairs is extended to Sept. 19
The closure of Route 440 in Jersey City near the Bayonne border to repair aging sewer lines has been extended to at least Sept. 19 because of the recent rains, Jersey City officials said.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
