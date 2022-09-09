Read full article on original website
#mugshot Monday Sept. 12, 2022
The following arrests were made by local law enforcement agencies last week. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists be sure to visit www.salemleader.com.
Filter sale
RL Parts Plus, 1318 S. Jackson St., Salem announces huge savings on all CARQUEST Premium Blue Heavy Duty filters during their filter sale, Sept. 12-17, 2022. "At these prices you'll want to stock up for the season." Food will be served on Friday, Sept. 16.
Weather holds off for Campbellsburg Festival
Rain showers were in the forecast for Campbellsburg this past weekend, but they were able to host their annual festival without cancelling any events. Pictured is Tate Houchin giving it his all in the mallet toss on Saturday. Watch for more coverage on the Campbellsburg Country Festival in upcoming editions of The Salem Leader and The Salem Democrat.
